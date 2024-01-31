Pediatrix Medical Group Adopts Sonio's AI-Powered Prenatal Care Solution

In a landmark step towards leveraging artificial intelligence in prenatal care, Paris-based company, Sonio, has teamed up with Pediatrix Medical Group, a specialized healthcare provider based in Miami. The collaboration aims to significantly improve prenatal diagnostic capabilities and the overall standard of care provided to women, children, and babies.

Reimagining Prenatal Care Through AI

Sonio, an innovator in artificial intelligence for prenatal care, has developed an array of AI-powered tools intended to refine the accuracy and efficiency of fetal ultrasound examinations. Among these is the Sonio Detect, an FDA-cleared AI medical device that swiftly analyzes fetal ultrasound images and clips. This tool assists in quality control by automatically spotting and viewing anatomical structures, verifying the quality criteria, and potentially minimizing the need for rescans and diagnostic delays.

Complementing this is the Sonio Expert, a Clinical Decision Support AI software that aids practitioners in diagnosing fetal anomalies and associated syndromes. Sonio Pro, another integral part of this suite, provides image review software functionality for medical image processing. Together, these tools aim to mitigate the pressing challenge in prenatal healthcare where roughly 1 in 33 babies in Europe and the US are born with birth defects, of which half go undetected during routine ultrasounds.

Transforming Prenatal Healthcare with Pediatrix

Recognizing the potential these tools hold, Pediatrix Medical Group has announced the implementation of Sonio's platform, commencing with its San Jose, CA, maternal-fetal medicine practice. The deployment, currently in its beta phase, is set to expand across Pediatrix's maternal-fetal medicine practices over the next two years. This joint venture seeks to streamline workflows, enhance clinical outcomes, and improve quality assurance through automation and the standardization of image criteria.

The Scope and Impact of Sonio's Technology

Sonio's AI-powered solutions have been developed with the vision of supporting practitioners globally in prenatal screenings and diagnosis. Their cloud-based platform seamlessly integrates with electronic health records, billing systems, and PACS, promising a revolution in ultrasound workflow and data accuracy. To date, Sonio has collected over one million scan images, gleaned from over 35,000 prenatal examinations, and made over 150,000 annotations.

This collaboration between Sonio and Pediatrix Medical Group represents a crucial stride towards enhancing prenatal care and diagnostic capabilities, bringing improved experiences for parents, children, sonographers, MFM specialists, and clinical IT teams. As a result, the future of prenatal care looks increasingly promising, with the potential for AI to make a significant impact on patient outcomes.