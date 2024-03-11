Pediatric Warning: Children's Makeup Risks Include Allergies, Cancer, Kidney Disease

Recent warnings from health professionals underscore the dangers of children under 12 wearing makeup, highlighting the potential for serious health issues. Professor Nma Jiya, a seasoned paediatrician, has raised alarms over the toxic materials found in adult and even some children's makeup products, which could lead to skin allergies, cancer, and kidney disease. This concern stems from the increasing evidence and studies pointing to the harmful effects of certain chemicals found in these beauty products.

Advertisment

Understanding the Risks

Makeup, often seen as harmless fun, contains chemicals like lead, asbestos, PFAS, phthalates, and formaldehyde, which pose significant health risks to young children. Studies from the National Centre for Biotechnology Information and Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health reveal that these toxic substances can cause neurodevelopmental abnormalities, skin allergies, and more severe diseases like cancer and kidney issues in the long run. The skin of children under 12 is particularly vulnerable due to its higher absorption rate, making them more susceptible to these dangers.

Expert Advice on Prevention

Advertisment

Prof. Jiya advises parents to keep makeup out of children's reach and highlights the importance of using products specifically formulated for children, if at all. The pediatric expert emphasizes that the constant exposure and absorption of harmful chemicals through the skin can lead to chronic diseases in the future. Therefore, vigilant prevention and parental supervision are crucial in safeguarding children's health against the potential risks posed by makeup.

Societal Influence and Recommendations

With social media showcasing numerous videos and pictures of children mimicking their parents by applying makeup, the allure for children to engage in this activity is stronger than ever. However, the health implications cannot be overlooked. Health experts and studies strongly recommend a shift in perception and practice, advocating for heightened awareness among parents regarding the ingredients in makeup products and the health risks they pose to children.

As society grapples with these findings, the call to action is clear: protect our children's health by re-evaluating the role of makeup in their lives. The implications of these warnings are profound, urging a collective effort to prioritize the well-being of the younger generation over temporary cosmetic appeal.