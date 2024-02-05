Pediatric HSCT Recipient in Argentina Diagnosed with Microsporidia Infection: A Wake-Up Call

In a significant medical case, a 12-year-old pediatric hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) recipient in Argentina was diagnosed with an Enterocytozoon bieneusi infection, a certain type of Microsporidia. Known to be a fungal-related, single-cell parasite, this organism has the potential to infect a vast range of hosts, including humans. It poses a particular threat to immunocompromised individuals—those with HIV, organ transplant recipients, cancer patients—where it can cause opportunistic infections.

Unraveling the Infection

The infection in the young patient was identified through the visualization of spores in feces using specific staining techniques. Further, PCR and sequencing confirmed the presence of genotype D in both fecal and liver samples. This indicates extraintestinal dissemination of the parasite, a manifestation that Microsporidia is notorious for.

Implications of Microsporidiosis

Microsporidiosis in humans often manifests as chronic diarrhea and wasting, but can also lead to extraintestinal disease. Especially in pediatric patients undergoing allogeneic HSCT, microsporidiosis can affect the gut or present with extraintestinal symptoms. The organism boasts of a wide range of over 500 genotypes, classified into different phylogenetic groups, some of which have zoonotic potential.

The Importance of Accurate Diagnosis

The unfortunate case of the Argentinean boy who succumbed to complications despite a decrease in diarrhea symptoms after treatment with albendazole, underscores the importance of accurate diagnosis and treatment. It serves as a stark reminder of the need to consider microsporidiosis in immunosuppressed children post-transplant surgery and the value of identifying the specific type of microsporidia for tailored treatment. The case holds particular significance as intestinal microsporidiosis cases have been underreported in Argentina, especially among children.