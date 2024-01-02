en English
Health

Pediatric Cancer Rates on the Rise in the US, Study Shows

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
Unveiling a concerning trend in pediatric health, a recent study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute has shown a significant increase in childhood cancer rates in the United States. The comprehensive study, which painstakingly analyzed almost 250,000 cases of cancer in children over a span of more than 15 years, found an alarming rise in the incidence of cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma. In contrast, a welcome decrease in melanoma rates was noted.

Surge in Pediatric Cancer Rates

In concrete terms, the rate of pediatric cancer cases has leapt from 165 per million in 2003 to 177 per million in 2019. This spike could be attributed to a multitude of factors, including changes in cancer reporting practices, such as the more widespread use of electronic pathology reporting. The highest rates of cancer were observed among infants under 1, with male children demonstrating higher rates than their female counterparts due to a complex interplay of immune-related, genetic, and hormone-related mechanisms. Further, children residing in large cities have been found to bear a heavier burden of the disease.

Advancements in Personalized Treatments

Notwithstanding the increase in incidence, there have been remarkable improvements in survival rates, thanks to breakthroughs in personalized treatments. These include cellular therapies and targeted immunotherapies, which facilitate a more individualized approach in treating cancers like leukemia, based on each patient’s specific molecular changes.

Long-term Care and Future Research

Although the study’s primary focus was not on survival rates, one of its researchers, Dr. David A. Siegel, underscored the critical importance of long-term care for cancer survivors. The insights gleaned from the study could play a pivotal role in the creation of new treatments and in understanding the growing population of childhood cancer survivors. Pointing towards further avenues of research, the EMBL conference brought to light how genomics could further elucidate our understanding of cancer, including the role of mutations, the impact of transposons on the genome, and the effects of chemotherapy drugs on DNA.

Health United States
