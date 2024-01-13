en English
Health

Pazopanib Shows Potential in Treating Rare Bone Sarcoma: New Research

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:28 pm EST
Pazopanib Shows Potential in Treating Rare Bone Sarcoma: New Research

The medical landscape is ever-evolving, and each stride in cancer research unveils new possibilities. Unfolding a new chapter in the same narrative, researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Sarah Cannon Research Institute have cast light on the potential capabilities of pazopanib, a multi-kinase VEGF inhibitor, in treating a rare bone sarcoma linked with the EWSR1-NFATC2 fusion.

Pazopanib: A New Hope in Bone Sarcoma Treatment

Pazopanib, a drug currently approved by the FDA for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and advanced soft tissue sarcoma, has seen little exploration in the context of bone sarcomas. This recent study, published in Oncoscience, opens up the discussion around its potential effectiveness in managing this specific type of bone sarcoma.

The case report elucidates the treatment journey of a patient with EWSR1-NFATC2 fusion positive bone sarcoma. This patient experienced substantial tumor control for over five years with a combination of pazopanib and surgery. This case augments the sparse evidence suggesting the possible role of pazopanib in managing this rare bone sarcoma.

Comprehensive Research and Future Horizons

Researchers, including Mohamed A. Gouda, Maria A. Zarzour, Ara A. Vaporciyan, Kalevi Kairemo, Hubert H. Chuang, and Vivek Subbiah, also undertook a comprehensive review of literature on similar sarcomas. Their crucial work underscores the need for more in-depth pre-clinical and clinical studies to fully comprehend the benefits of pazopanib in EWSR1-NFATC2 translocation-associated sarcomas.

While the report extols pazopanib’s effectiveness in preventing or delaying metastasis, it spells out clearly that it is not yet known if the drug would result in tumor shrinkage. This underlines the adjuvant nature of the treatment and underscores the importance of continued research.

Emphasizing the Adjuvant Nature of Pazopanib

The report emphasizes that pazopanib, while demonstrating effectiveness in preventing or delaying metastasis, may not necessarily lead to tumor shrinkage. This insight highlights the adjuvant role of the treatment, emphasizing the need for continuous research and exploration. The researchers’ work reminds us of the critical role of scientific inquiry in understanding the full potential of treatments like pazopanib in the context of rare bone sarcomas.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

