Pay-Less Markets Community Foundation Launches Psycho-Oncology Support for Guam Cancer Patients

Beginning in April, Guam's cancer patients and their support circles, encompassing family and friends, are poised to receive a significant boost in their battle against cancer. The Pay-Less Markets Community Foundation is initiating a comprehensive psycho-oncology support program designed to provide holistic care and support, free of charge. This initiative underscores the foundation's commitment to enhancing the well-being and resilience of those affected by cancer on the island.

Comprehensive Support Services

At the heart of this initiative is a suite of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of cancer patients and their supporters. A standout feature is the weekly online cancer support group, facilitated by licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Iain Twaddle and extension educator Marie Benito. These sessions will focus on a broad range of topics crucial for cancer coping strategies, including adjusting to cancer, managing symptoms and treatment side effects, accessing services, and emotional stress management. Scheduled every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Zoom, these sessions aim to provide a flexible support platform accessible to all.

In addition to virtual support, the program offers bi-monthly in-person gatherings. These sessions not only provide an opportunity for face-to-face interaction but also integrate oncology health and wellness services such as restorative yoga, nutrition education, and art for healing. Held at the Payless Corporate Office, these meetings further underscore the foundation's dedication to offering a nurturing and supportive environment.

Recognizing the individuality of cancer experiences, the program extends the offer of individual and family psycho-oncology counseling. Dr. Twaddle will conduct these sessions online, ensuring privacy and convenience for participants. This tailored approach allows for deep, personalized support, addressing the unique challenges and needs of each participant and their families.

Building a Supportive Community

The program is not just about providing clinical support; it's about building a community where participants can find understanding, empathy, and encouragement. By offering a blend of online and in-person sessions, the foundation ensures that no one has to face cancer alone. The integration of wellness services highlights the recognition of cancer's multi-faceted impact, advocating for a holistic approach to cancer care that encompasses physical, psychological, and emotional health.

Accessibility is a cornerstone of this initiative. By making all services free of charge and offering both virtual and in-person options, the foundation aims to eliminate barriers to support. This inclusivity ensures that all cancer patients and their supporters on Guam have the opportunity to benefit from the program, regardless of their financial situation or geographic location.

Empowering Patients and Families

The psycho-oncology support program represents a beacon of hope and empowerment for cancer patients and their families in Guam. Through expert-led sessions, wellness activities, and personalized counseling, participants are equipped with the tools and resources to navigate the complexities of cancer. More than just a support program, it's a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of community in facing life's most challenging moments.

As the program unfolds, its impact on the lives of participants will serve as a vital measure of its success. It's an opportunity for the Guam community to come together, offering strength and support to those in need. For many, this program will provide a lifeline, not just in managing the physical and psychological demands of cancer but in fostering hope, connection, and healing.