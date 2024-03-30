Pay-Less Markets Community Foundation Launches Free Psycho-Oncology Support for Guam's Cancer Patients

Beginning in April, cancer patients living on Guam and their support networks, including family and friends, are set to benefit from a comprehensive psycho-oncology support program launched by Pay-Less Markets Community Foundation. This initiative, aimed at enhancing the emotional and psychological wellbeing of individuals battling cancer, promises a holistic approach to cancer care, free of charge.

Comprehensive Support Services

The program offers a variety of services designed to address the multifaceted challenges faced by cancer patients and their families. Among these services is a weekly online cancer support group, led by licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Iain Twaddle and extension educator Marie Benito. This group aims to provide a platform for participants to share experiences, receive emotional support, and learn coping strategies for dealing with the physical and emotional impacts of cancer. Additionally, bi-monthly in-person support groups coupled with wellness services such as restorative yoga, nutrition education, and art for healing sessions will be available, facilitating a community of support and recovery.

Personalized Care and Counseling

Recognizing the individualized nature of cancer care, the program also offers one-on-one psycho-oncology counseling for patients and their support teams. These sessions, conducted online, allow for personalized support tailored to the specific needs and circumstances of each participant. Dr. Twaddle's expertise in clinical psychology ensures that participants receive professional guidance and emotional support throughout their cancer journey, fostering resilience and emotional wellbeing.

Accessibility and Registration

With all services offered free of charge, the Pay-Less Markets Community Foundation's psycho-oncology support program represents a significant step forward in accessible cancer care on Guam. Those interested in participating in the program or seeking more information can easily register by contacting Marie Benito or Dr. Iain Twaddle directly. This initiative not only highlights the importance of mental health support for cancer patients but also reinforces the community's commitment to supporting individuals and families affected by cancer.

As this psycho-oncology support program unfolds, the potential for positive impact on Guam's cancer community is immense. Through fostering emotional resilience, providing critical support, and building a community of care, Pay-Less Markets Community Foundation is setting a precedent for holistic cancer care that addresses both the physical and emotional needs of patients and their families. As participants begin to access these services, the hope is that this program will not only alleviate some of the burdens of cancer but also inspire further initiatives that support the wellbeing of those facing health challenges.