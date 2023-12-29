en English
Health

PAWS Advises Pet Safety During New Year’s Celebrations: Furbabies Not Forgotten

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:46 pm EST
PAWS Advises Pet Safety During New Year's Celebrations: Furbabies Not Forgotten

As the end of the year approaches, celebrations and festivities take center stage, often characterized by grand firework displays and loud revelry. Yet, amidst the joy and cheer, the safety and comfort of our four-legged companions often become a cause for concern. The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) steps forward to provide vital guidance for pet owners, highlighting the potential risks posed by New Year’s Eve celebrations and offering actionable strategies to ensure the well-being of pets during these festive times.

Understanding Noise Phobia in Pets

Fireworks, firecrackers, and other celebratory sounds, while entertaining for humans, can induce significant stress and anxiety in animals. The loud, unfamiliar noises can trigger a condition known as noise phobia. Recognizing signs of this condition and understanding its genetic predisposition can help pet owners tailor an approach to suit their pets’ individual needs. Sound desensitization and providing mental enrichment opportunities are some strategies that can help manage this condition.

Creating a Safe Haven

Creating a safe and calm environment for pets during celebrations can alleviate some of their anxiety. A quiet space, away from the noise and crowd, equipped with warm blankets, toys, and a place to hide can comfort distressed pets. Preventing escapes and ensuring the area is devoid of any hazardous substances are also crucial. Natural solutions for stress relief and consulting with a veterinarian for medication options are other considerations that can aid in reducing pet anxiety.

Keeping Vigilant of Potential Hazards

While noise is a significant factor affecting pets during New Year’s Eve, other potential hazards should not be overlooked. Alcohol and marijuana ingestion, ingestion of dangerous foods, and exposure to toxic plants are some threats that pet owners should be cautious about. Guests unknowingly bringing in fleas can also pose an unwelcome risk. Proactive prevention of these potential pet safety issues is crucial.

As the clock ticks towards the New Year, it’s essential for pet owners to heed PAWS’s advice, ensuring their furry friends’ comfort and safety. Let the celebrations not be a source of trauma or distress for these sensitive souls but a time of joy and togetherness for all.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

