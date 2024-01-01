en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Pauline Latham’s Personal Tragedy Highlights the Silent Threat of Aortic Dissection

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:42 am EST
Pauline Latham’s Personal Tragedy Highlights the Silent Threat of Aortic Dissection

In a devastating turn of events, Pauline Latham, the Conservative MP for Mid Derbyshire, faced an unimaginable tragedy five years prior. Her son, Ben, aged 44, met an untimely demise due to a sudden aortic dissection. The incident, an unexpected catastrophe, struck a chord in the heart of everyone who came to know of it, highlighting the harsh reality of life-threatening conditions lurking in the shadows, unbeknownst to many.

Aortic Dissection: The Silent Killer

An aortic dissection is a medical emergency characterized by a tear in the inner layer of the aorta, the principal artery branching off from the heart. This condition leads to the blood surging through the tear, resulting in the dissection or separation of the aorta’s inner and middle layers. Despite its significant mortality rate, an aortic dissection remains largely unknown to the general public. It is a silent killer, claiming more lives annually than traffic-related fatalities in Britain, yet its awareness remains surprisingly low.

(Read Also: Latham claims graphic tweet ‘enhanced’, not harmed Greenwich’s relationship)

A Sudden Call: The Beginning of a Tragedy

The dreadful day unfolded for Pauline Latham when she received a call from her husband, Derek. He informed her that their son Ben had been hospitalized. At the time, the gravity of the situation was not immediately apparent. However, within a matter of hours, the tragic news of Ben’s death reached her. Their son, who had been seemingly in good health, suddenly succumbed to a heart condition they had never heard of before.

(Read Also: Brexit Negotiator Lord Frost to Run for MP as Conservative Candidate List Confirms Bid)

The Aftermath: The Importance of Awareness and Timely Diagnosis

This incident underscores the critical need for increased awareness and early diagnosis of life-threatening conditions like aortic dissection. Ben’s death was not just a personal loss for the Latham family but also a stark reminder of the silent and deadly conditions that can strike unexpectedly. The need of the hour is to enhance public awareness about these conditions, promote timely diagnosis, and enable swift medical intervention to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.

Read More

0
Health United Kingdom
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Confirmed Healthy in Annual Medical Report

By Shivani Chauhan

Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up To Supply Organic Produce To Mindfulness City

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action

By Mazhar Abbas

Celebrity Reflections: Looking Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024

By Nimrah Khatoon

Fletcher Hawkesby: A Survivor's Tale of Testicular Cancer and Resilien ...
@Health · 17 mins
Fletcher Hawkesby: A Survivor's Tale of Testicular Cancer and Resilien ...
heart comment 0
Road Deaths in New Zealand: A Year of Contrasting Realities

By Mazhar Abbas

Road Deaths in New Zealand: A Year of Contrasting Realities
Medical Milestones: A Review of Transformative Advancements in Healthcare

By Safak Costu

Medical Milestones: A Review of Transformative Advancements in Healthcare
Dr. Lauren Bull: NHS Consultant and Bodybuilding Champion

By Shivani Chauhan

Dr. Lauren Bull: NHS Consultant and Bodybuilding Champion
New Year, New Life: First Babies of 2024 Born in New South Wales Public Hospitals

By Geeta Pillai

New Year, New Life: First Babies of 2024 Born in New South Wales Public Hospitals
Latest Headlines
World News
Cycling World Mourns the Death of Olympic Cyclist Melissa Dennis
4 mins
Cycling World Mourns the Death of Olympic Cyclist Melissa Dennis
Legalized Sports Betting in the US: A Tale of Expansion, Controversy, and Adaptation
5 mins
Legalized Sports Betting in the US: A Tale of Expansion, Controversy, and Adaptation
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
5 mins
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Spanish National Santiago Sánchez Released from Iranian Detention
6 mins
Spanish National Santiago Sánchez Released from Iranian Detention
Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Confirmed Healthy in Annual Medical Report
8 mins
Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Confirmed Healthy in Annual Medical Report
Year in Review: Unforgettable Hockey Goals of 2023
15 mins
Year in Review: Unforgettable Hockey Goals of 2023
Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up To Supply Organic Produce To Mindfulness City
16 mins
Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up To Supply Organic Produce To Mindfulness City
Kansas City Chiefs Clinch Eighth Consecutive AFC West Title, Defeating Cincinnati Bengals
16 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Clinch Eighth Consecutive AFC West Title, Defeating Cincinnati Bengals
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
17 mins
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
20 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
24 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
44 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
47 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
50 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
59 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
1 hour
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
1 hour
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
2 hours
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app