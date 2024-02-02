Shock and Grief: Patient Beaten to Death in Gqeberha Psychiatric Hospital

In a tragic turn of events, patient Gradwell Jordaan, son of Shereen Abesalie, was found beaten to death inside the Elizabeth Donkin Hospital in Gqeberha, where he was receiving psychiatric treatment. The incident occurred on January 27, just two weeks shy of his scheduled return home.

A Brutal End

Gradwell Jordaan was nearing the end of his treatment at the psychiatric hospital when the unthinkable happened. His life was abruptly ended in an alleged altercation within the ward, the details of which remain hazy. Jordaan's mother, Shereen Abesalie, was left to grapple with the devastating news of her son's untimely demise.

An Inside Perpetrator

The attack is said to have been carried out by another patient residing in the same facility as Jordaan. The identity of the assailant, as well as his mental condition at the time of the incident, are yet to be disclosed. This incident has sparked questions about the safety and security measures in place within the hospital.

Family Seeks Answers

In their hour of grief, Jordaan's family is desperately seeking answers. They question how such a horrific incident could occur within the confines of a hospital ward. The clarification of the circumstances surrounding Jordaan's death remains paramount for his bereaved loved ones, as they grapple with the brutal reality of their loss.