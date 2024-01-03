en English
Health

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Set for Impressive Growth by 2033

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 10:19 am EST
The global landscape of healthcare is undergoing a dramatic transformation, with the Patient Engagement Solutions Market taking center stage. It is projected to surge from a valuation of USD 20.6 Billion in 2023 to a staggering USD 113.4 Billion by 2033, marking an impressive CAGR of 18.6% from 2024 to 2033.

Driving Forces behind the Expansion

Several factors contribute to this exponential growth. Among them are the heightened awareness of mobile health, an aging global population, and government initiatives like the CARES Act in the United States. The advent of digital health services, particularly telehealth, which witnessed an acceleration due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is another key driver of the market’s expansion.

North America Leading the Charge

Geographically speaking, North America, specifically the U.S., is a major player in this market, bolstered by significant healthcare expenditure and robust government support. The North American Healthcare IT Market, valued at USD 245.57 million in 2022, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.87 through 2028, fueled by the increasing adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), telemedicine, and other digital health solutions.

Navigating Challenges and Leveraging Opportunities

While the future seems promising, the market faces substantial challenges, specifically security and privacy concerns surrounding sensitive health data. The key to overcoming these obstacles and unlocking new opportunities lies in leveraging patient engagement technologies to serve the growing senior population for improved healthcare outcomes.

The market is segmented based on components and services, with software and hardware commanding over 55% of the market share, while services including consulting and implementation follow closely. In terms of deployment, the flexibility and cost-effectiveness of cloud solutions make them a popular choice, although on-premise solutions offer more control over data. Health management solutions lead the application segment, and communication tools play a vital role in functionality. Chronic disease management takes the lead in therapeutic areas, and healthcare providers are the primary end-users.

With the market being fragmented, major players are adopting strategies like new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions to bolster their market presence. As we move forward, it is apparent that patient engagement solutions will continue to shape the healthcare landscape, driving both growth and innovation.

Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

