en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Path to Happiness: A Seven-Day Challenge for the New Year

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:34 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:46 am EST
Path to Happiness: A Seven-Day Challenge for the New Year

As we navigate the ebb and flow of life, the concept of happiness often remains elusive. Complex yet appealing, happiness is not merely the absence of trouble or the presence of ephemeral joy.

This article, enriched by insights from psychologists and academicians, unravels the depths of this emotion and presents a tangible path to achieving it through a seven-day happiness challenge.

Decoding Happiness

Renowned psychologist Dr. Tony Bates elucidates that happiness transcends the realm of ‘feeling good.’ It sometimes necessitates grappling with difficulties, which can catalyze personal growth. Emotions, according to Bates, are messengers that underscore the areas in our lives that require attention.

Small Changes, Significant Impact

Professor Brendan Kelly of Trinity College Dublin underscores the power of small, simple changes to our daily routines. These modifications, he suggests, can incite potent shifts in our behavior and subsequently, our well-being.

The article proposes a seven-day happiness challenge that nudges participants towards embracing emotions without judgment, introspecting their needs during distress, and becoming mindful of their routine activities.

The Seven-Day Happiness Challenge

The challenge further implores participants to spend time in nature, take buffer breaks between tasks, and avoid multitasking. Each day of the challenge emphasizes a different facet of self-awareness and self-care, promoting a compassionate approach towards oneself. The culmination of these steps aims to foster happiness and well-being as we step into the new year.

The article also provides coping skills and strategies to sail through difficult emotions and make informed decisions during challenging periods. It emphasizes the significance of positive coping strategies, spending time in nature, deep breathing techniques, reframing negative thoughts, and seeking social support.

In addition to these, the article presents a 5-minute guided meditation led by Amanda Rieger Green, intended to be practiced for seven consecutive days for a substantial impact on one’s day. It also sheds light on the benefits of meditation, particularly during the Winter Solstice.

0
Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

'Men Up': An Exploration of Masculinity, Health, and the Groundbreaking Viagra Trial

By María Alejandra Trujillo

UK's 'Sober Curious' Movement: The Impact of Dry January

By Salman Khan

Revolutionizing Maternal Sepsis Diagnosis: The Significance of Placental Swabs

By Safak Costu

Revolutionizing Maternal Sepsis Diagnosis: The Significance of Placental Swabs

By BNN Correspondents

Study Reveals Obesity in Midlife Could Induce Alzheimer's-like Brain C ...
@Health · 5 mins
Study Reveals Obesity in Midlife Could Induce Alzheimer's-like Brain C ...
heart comment 0
Racial Disparity in VA Health Benefits: An In-depth Analysis

By Momen Zellmi

Racial Disparity in VA Health Benefits: An In-depth Analysis
Smart Mouthguards: The Future of Player Safety in Irish Rugby

By Salman Khan

Smart Mouthguards: The Future of Player Safety in Irish Rugby
A Day in the Life of Health Promotion Officer, Mateusz Naumczyk

By BNN Correspondents

A Day in the Life of Health Promotion Officer, Mateusz Naumczyk
Philippines Health Department Encourages ‘Designated Drivers’ for New Year’s Eve Celebrations

By BNN Correspondents

Philippines Health Department Encourages 'Designated Drivers' for New Year's Eve Celebrations
Latest Headlines
World News
'Men Up': An Exploration of Masculinity, Health, and the Groundbreaking Viagra Trial
2 mins
'Men Up': An Exploration of Masculinity, Health, and the Groundbreaking Viagra Trial
UK's 'Sober Curious' Movement: The Impact of Dry January
3 mins
UK's 'Sober Curious' Movement: The Impact of Dry January
Revolutionizing Maternal Sepsis Diagnosis: The Significance of Placental Swabs
5 mins
Revolutionizing Maternal Sepsis Diagnosis: The Significance of Placental Swabs
Arsenal's Title Bid Dented by West Ham United: A 2-0 Shock at Emirates
5 mins
Arsenal's Title Bid Dented by West Ham United: A 2-0 Shock at Emirates
Revolutionizing Maternal Sepsis Diagnosis: The Significance of Placental Swabs
5 mins
Revolutionizing Maternal Sepsis Diagnosis: The Significance of Placental Swabs
Tottenham Hotspur Set to Face Brighton in Football Showdown
8 mins
Tottenham Hotspur Set to Face Brighton in Football Showdown
Study Reveals Obesity in Midlife Could Induce Alzheimer's-like Brain Changes
8 mins
Study Reveals Obesity in Midlife Could Induce Alzheimer's-like Brain Changes
Racial Disparity in VA Health Benefits: An In-depth Analysis
9 mins
Racial Disparity in VA Health Benefits: An In-depth Analysis
Smart Mouthguards: The Future of Player Safety in Irish Rugby
12 mins
Smart Mouthguards: The Future of Player Safety in Irish Rugby
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
28 mins
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
50 mins
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
2 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
2 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
2 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
4 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
8 hours
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat
8 hours
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app