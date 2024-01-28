Pastor Kenneth Glasgow Seeks Early Release from Prison, Citing Serious Health Issues

Pastor and activist Kenneth Glasgow's petition for an early release from federal prison due to serious medical conditions is currently under review. Glasgow, the founder of The Ordinary People's Society (T.O.P.S.) and Prodigal Child Project (PCP), was sentenced to 30 months in July 2023 for drug conspiracy, social security, and mail fraud. The activist, who has already completed 6 months of his sentence at a federal correctional facility in Jesup, Georgia, has a projected release date of June 29, 2025.

Medical Conditions Cited for Release

In his motion for compassionate release and sentence modification, Glasgow claims that his myriad health issues—hypertension, hyperlipidemia, diabetes, asthma, obesity, and limited mobility—are not being adequately managed at the facility. These untreated conditions, he asserts, might escalate into more serious ailments or even result in death. The pastor's health concerns, coupled with the risk posed by COVID-19 within correctional facilities, underscore the urgency of his plea for early release.

Plans Upon Release

If granted early release, Glasgow intends to return to his family home in Dothan, Alabama, to provide care for his ailing mother. He also plans to resume his work with T.O.P.S. and PCP, engage in counseling, and enroll in a sobriety treatment program. The pastor's post-release objectives extend beyond his personal growth and health. He aims to assist others in avoiding the pitfalls that led to his incarceration, continuing his activism, which includes securing voting rights for felons, aiding non-violent women with bail, and supporting Moma Tina's Mission House.

Judge Requests Prosecutors' Response

U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker has given prosecutors until February 20 to respond to Glasgow's motion. This request for a prompt response underscores the gravity of the pastor's health conditions and the potential impact on his prison sentence. Moving forward, the court's decision could set a precedent for other inmates seeking compassionate release on health grounds.