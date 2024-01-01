Pastor Adeboye’s Prophecies for 2024: Hardships, Opportunities, and Medical Breakthroughs

In a startling address, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has delivered a sobering message to Nigerians during the Church’s Cross Over Service for the year 2024. The event, held at the Church’s newly erected auditorium in Simawa, Ogun state, resonated with prophecies hinting at a period of increased hardship before any noticeable improvement, urging the congregation to gird themselves for challenging times ahead.

Unveiling Secrets, Fostering Change

Pastor Adeboye drew a metaphorical parallel between the current situation and a wind destined to reveal ‘serious secrets.’ Yet, he also sees this wind as a harbinger of positive change. Despite the grim outlook, he encouraged hope, suggesting that the challenging conditions would also pave the way for opportunities that individuals could seize to enhance their lives. He specifically mentioned that some people will rise from obscurity to significance within the year.

Divine Interventions and Medical Breakthroughs

In an optimistic turn, Pastor Adeboye forecasted divine interventions in global hotspots. He also predicted significant medical breakthroughs in the treatment of diseases such as cancer, asthma, hypertension, and diabetes.

Concerns of the Nigeria Labour Congress

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed concern over the worsening insecurity, poverty, and hopelessness in the country. Joe Ajaero, the NLC president, highlighted the divisions and trust deficits in the nation and criticized the government’s policies that have led to hardship for Nigerians. Ajaero also lambasted the government’s interference in trade unions and its reckless borrowing and spending. The NLC urged the federal government to show more compassion and the Central Bank of Nigeria to inject cash into the economy to alleviate the hardship on Nigerians.

