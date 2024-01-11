en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Passenger Defecates Mid-Flight, Causing Distress on Delta Airlines

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:38 am EST
Passenger Defecates Mid-Flight, Causing Distress on Delta Airlines

An unsavory incident unfolded on a Delta Airlines flight from Birmingham, Alabama to Atlanta, Georgia, where a passenger defecated on their seat, plunging the cabin into discomfort and distress. The episode, reported in the New York Post and relayed by a Reddit user who was on flight DL2162, has left the internet churning with disgust and disbelief.

Unpleasant Surprise Mid-Flight

The incident happened on Christmas Eve, turning the festive journey into a distressing experience. The passenger, who could not control their bowel movement, left feces spread across the seat. Despite the predicament, the passenger remained seated for the entirety of the flight, and the unsettling aroma filled the cabin. The foul smell, described by fellow passengers as lingering and persistent, was only identified as the source upon disembarking.

A Disturbing Sight and Lingering Smell

The sight that greeted passengers as they disembarked from the flight was not for the faint-hearted. One Reddit user described the mess as resembling peanut butter on the seat. The individual responsible for the incident promptly rushed to the restroom once the plane landed, leaving behind the soiled seat and a cabin full of repulsed passengers.

Traveling with Stomach Issues: A Cautionary Tale

This episode underlines the need for travelers with digestive issues to take necessary precautions before embarking on their journeys. It is advisable to consult a doctor prior to flying, carry necessary medications and hygiene products, and stay well-hydrated. Anxiety can often exacerbate digestive issues, and managing stress levels is equally crucial when traveling. So far, Delta Airlines has not issued a statement regarding the incident.

0
Health Travel & Tourism United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
Joenathan Mays: McLaren Flint's Outstanding Employee of the Month
In an inspiring show of dedication and professionalism, McLaren Flint has awarded the Outstanding Employee of the Month for December to Joenathan Mays. As a nurse assistant working on the 10 South floor, Mays has shown an unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality of patient care. Mays’ Exemplary Service Mays received a special gift
Joenathan Mays: McLaren Flint's Outstanding Employee of the Month
Schools Tackle Vaping Concerns with New Education Programs
23 mins ago
Schools Tackle Vaping Concerns with New Education Programs
Oxford University Initiates Human Trials for Nipah Virus Vaccine
23 mins ago
Oxford University Initiates Human Trials for Nipah Virus Vaccine
IIT Roorkee Hosts Workshop on Chronic Diseases Among Women
12 mins ago
IIT Roorkee Hosts Workshop on Chronic Diseases Among Women
Pregnant Woman in Londonderry Battles Severe Dampness in NIHE Flat
16 mins ago
Pregnant Woman in Londonderry Battles Severe Dampness in NIHE Flat
Ujaas Launches 'Menstrual Health Express' to Combat Menstrual Taboos Across India
19 mins ago
Ujaas Launches 'Menstrual Health Express' to Combat Menstrual Taboos Across India
Latest Headlines
World News
Joenathan Mays: McLaren Flint's Outstanding Employee of the Month
1 min
Joenathan Mays: McLaren Flint's Outstanding Employee of the Month
ONE Championship Star Fariya Aminipour's Tragic Demise: An Unfulfilled Dream and Lasting Legacy
2 mins
ONE Championship Star Fariya Aminipour's Tragic Demise: An Unfulfilled Dream and Lasting Legacy
Civil Society Coalition Challenges Dissolution of Universities' Governing Councils in Nigeria
2 mins
Civil Society Coalition Challenges Dissolution of Universities' Governing Councils in Nigeria
High School Sports Roundup: A Weekend of Wins, Losses, and Celebrations
4 mins
High School Sports Roundup: A Weekend of Wins, Losses, and Celebrations
Hunter Biden to Plead Not Guilty to Tax Offenses Amidst Political Turmoil
6 mins
Hunter Biden to Plead Not Guilty to Tax Offenses Amidst Political Turmoil
Major Storm Threatens with Heavy Rains and High Winds
10 mins
Major Storm Threatens with Heavy Rains and High Winds
Tigers Triumph: University of Missouri Wrestling Team Shuts Out Stanford
10 mins
Tigers Triumph: University of Missouri Wrestling Team Shuts Out Stanford
Albuquerque Calls for Reform in New Mexico's Capital Outlay Funding
10 mins
Albuquerque Calls for Reform in New Mexico's Capital Outlay Funding
Tommi Davies: A Rising Cricket Star Embarks on Somerset U15 Sri Lanka Tour
11 mins
Tommi Davies: A Rising Cricket Star Embarks on Somerset U15 Sri Lanka Tour
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
3 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
5 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app