Pasadena Village to Host Vibrant Living Resource Fair for Older Adults

In a determined effort to support older adults as they age in place, Pasadena Village, a nonprofit organization, is bringing together resources, services, and a vibrant community spirit in its third annual Vibrant Living Resource Fair, scheduled for February 6. The event, designed for individuals aged 55 and over, will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. at the Women's Twentieth Century Club of Eagle Rock.

Free Entry and Engaging Activities

Offering free entry, the Resource Fair promises a range of engaging activities aimed at enhancing the lives of older adults. Among the highlights, attendees can look forward to make-and-take activities provided by The Hive South Pasadena. The fair also includes raffle prizes and delectable pastries from the renowned Porto's Bakery to add a touch of sweetness to the event.

COVID-19 Vaccinations and Incentives

In a crucial move to continue safeguarding the health of its attendees, the fair will provide free COVID-19 Moderna vaccinations, facilitated by the LA County Public Health Department. Incentivizing this health measure, attendees who receive the vaccination will be rewarded with a $20 gift card. While attendees are encouraged to bring their vaccination card, ID, and insurance information, no individual will be denied a vaccination due to lack of insurance.

Remarks by Local Dignitaries

Adding further gravitas to the event, local dignitaries will be present to make brief remarks at 11:00 a.m. Their participation underscores the importance of community support and collaboration in enhancing the lives of older adults.

This initiative by Pasadena Village is not just an event; it's a testament to their commitment to fostering in-person connections among older adults and equipping them to navigate the challenges of aging. By bringing together various organizations, businesses, and the Aging and Disability Vaccination Collaborative, the Vibrant Living Resource Fair is set to be a nexus of support for aging-in-place individuals.