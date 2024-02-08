Parliamentary Committee Exposes Inequities in Central Government Health Scheme

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare has released a damning report on the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), revealing deep-rooted inequities in the distribution and accessibility of its services. The report, presented to the Rajya Sabha, underscores a stark geographical disparity in the allocation of CGHS wellness centres, with Delhi-NCR alone hosting a staggering 26% of the country's 340 allopathic centres.

A Tale of Two Healthcare Systems

The committee's findings paint a grim picture of a system that appears to favour the capital and its surrounding regions over other parts of the nation. While Delhi and the NCR boast 88 CGHS centres, six states—Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Gujarat—account for just 54% of the total centres, despite being home to a significant portion of the country's central government employees and pensioners.

In stark contrast, several states and union territories, including Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep, have no CGHS wellness centres at all. This glaring omission forces many central government employees, pensioners, and their dependents to travel long distances for medical treatment, resulting in financial and other hardships.

Overburdened and Under-resourced

Delving deeper into the issue, the committee found that the current infrastructure is woefully inadequate to meet the needs of the 43 lakh beneficiaries. With just 18 polyclinics available nationwide, the committee emphasized the urgent need for the health ministry to establish more CGHS centres and polyclinics, particularly in underserved suburban areas.

The report also identified a pressing need to improve the infrastructure of existing wellness centres, including basic amenities and ambulance services. To address this, the committee recommended gathering data on patient referrals to higher medical centres to identify and address gaps in service.

A Call for Equitable Healthcare

In light of the findings, the committee urged the ministry to ensure that all aspirational districts have CGHS centres and empanelled hospitals. It also called for the allocation of separate funds for the maintenance and upgrading of wellness centres and provision of ambulance services.

The committee's recommendations echo a growing demand for a more equitable and accessible healthcare system for central government employees and pensioners. As the nation grapples with the ongoing challenges of providing quality healthcare to all its citizens, the report serves as a stark reminder of the work that still needs to be done.

The inequitable distribution of CGHS services, as highlighted by the Parliamentary Standing Committee, is a pressing issue that demands immediate attention from the health ministry. By addressing the glaring disparities in the allocation of resources and infrastructure, the government can take a significant step towards ensuring that all central government employees and pensioners have access to the medical care they need, regardless of their geographical location.

In the end, the committee's report is a call to action—a reminder that the pursuit of equitable healthcare is not just a matter of policy, but a fundamental right that must be upheld for all citizens.