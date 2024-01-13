en English
Health

Parkview Noble Hospital Honored with Hospital of Distinction Recognition

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:01 pm EST
Parkview Noble Hospital, located in Kendallville, Indiana, has been honored with a prestigious title – Hospital of Distinction. This recognition, bestowed by the Indiana Hospital Association in conjunction with Governor Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Lindsay Weaver, represents a significant accolade in the field of maternal and infant health care.

INspire Hospital of Distinction Recognition Program

The award is part of the INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program, an initiative supported by the Indiana Department of Health’s Safety PIN grant. The program seeks to acknowledge and promote hospitals that have demonstrated outstanding performance in implementing best practices for maternal and infant health.

Parkview Noble Hospital’s Achievements

Parkview Noble Hospital earned this distinction by surpassing the required criteria in no less than four out of seven key areas: infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation, perinatal substance use, obstetric hemorrhage, maternal hypertension, and addressing social determinants of health. This achievement reflects the hospital’s unwavering commitment to the health of mothers and infants, as well as their dedication to providing the highest quality of care to their community.

Pride and Commitment of Parkview Health

Jordi Disler, market president of Parkview Health North, and Dr. Thomas Miller, physician executive of Women’s and Children’s service line at Parkview Health, have expressed their immense pride and deep-rooted commitment to continuing to provide top-tier care to mothers and infants. Other Parkview Health hospitals including Parkview Huntington, Parkview Whitley, Parkview Hospital Randallia, and Parkview Regional Medical Center were also recognized for their accomplishments in these critical areas.

In conclusion, Dr. Weaver stressed the importance of continued efforts to reduce infant and maternal mortality. He commended the positive progress being made in Indiana and highlighted that recognitions such as this are key to maintaining momentum in striving for excellence in maternal and infant care.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

