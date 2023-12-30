en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Parkinson’s Patient Regains Voice in Miraculous Medical Recovery

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:22 pm EST
Parkinson’s Patient Regains Voice in Miraculous Medical Recovery

At 68, Bernard Parmenter, a former company director diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2012, has been graced with a second chance at communication. His voice, lost over the years due to his illness, has been miraculously restored following an adjustment to the electrodes implanted in his brain. This medical marvel has allowed him to verbally wish his family a joyous Christmas for the first time in three years.

Revival of Voice and Hope

Bernard’s journey to regaining his voice began with a deep brain stimulation treatment (DBS) he received in 2020. This procedure, which involved implanting electrodes in the skull, initially offered relief but his speech remained impaired. It was only after the fine-tuning of these electrodes last month that the silence was broken, and Bernard found his voice again.

A Family’s Joyous Reunion

The restoration of Bernard’s speech has been a source of immense joy for his family. His granddaughter, Freya Bolingbroke, 11, overjoyed at finally being able to communicate with her grandfather again, is looking forward to having him cheer her on at football matches. Bernard’s wife, Sue, 65, and daughter, Stephanie, 33, also expressed their happiness and relief at this development.

Parkinson’s Disease: A Silent Battle

Parkinson’s disease, which affects over 150,000 people in the UK, primarily the elderly, gradually robs its victims of their mobility and speech. Despite the grim reality of this illness, Bernard’s story offers hope and exemplifies the potential of medical advancements. Although the long-term prognosis remains uncertain, Bernard now feels ‘human again’, a feeling he credits to the return of his voice. His experience stands as a beacon of hope for others battling this debilitating condition.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Liver Disease Admissions Surge in UK Hospitals: A Rising Health Crisis

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Unsustainable Work Pressures for Pharmacists in US Pharmacy Chains Raise Patient Safety Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Health and Wellness Trends of 2024: A New Era of Personalized Well-being

By Saboor Bayat

UK Parliamentary Group Sounds Alarm on Men's Health Crisis

By BNN Correspondents

Omega-3 Supplements: A Potential Game-Changer in Youth Depression Trea ...
@China · 4 mins
Omega-3 Supplements: A Potential Game-Changer in Youth Depression Trea ...
heart comment 0
Greece Grapples with Surge in COVID-19 Cases as JN.1 Subvariant Spreads

By Safak Costu

Greece Grapples with Surge in COVID-19 Cases as JN.1 Subvariant Spreads
Revolutionizing Stroke Care: Portable Brain-Scanning Technology to be Trialled

By Geeta Pillai

Revolutionizing Stroke Care: Portable Brain-Scanning Technology to be Trialled
Dr. Jen Caudle Dispels Penis Size Myths on TikTok

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Dr. Jen Caudle Dispels Penis Size Myths on TikTok
Unexpected Half-Time Diversion: Rodent Scurries Across Pitch at Etihad Stadium

By Salman Khan

Unexpected Half-Time Diversion: Rodent Scurries Across Pitch at Etihad Stadium
Latest Headlines
World News
Rangers Seek VAR Audio from SFA to Clarify Controversial Penalty Decision
26 seconds
Rangers Seek VAR Audio from SFA to Clarify Controversial Penalty Decision
16-year-old Darts Prodigy Luke Littler Triumphs Over Raymond van Barneveld
1 min
16-year-old Darts Prodigy Luke Littler Triumphs Over Raymond van Barneveld
Maine Blocks Trump From Republican Presidential Primary Ballot
2 mins
Maine Blocks Trump From Republican Presidential Primary Ballot
Liver Disease Admissions Surge in UK Hospitals: A Rising Health Crisis
2 mins
Liver Disease Admissions Surge in UK Hospitals: A Rising Health Crisis
Nottingham Forest Breaks Losing Streak with Victory Over Manchester United
3 mins
Nottingham Forest Breaks Losing Streak with Victory Over Manchester United
Tyrod Taylor: The NFL Quarterback Defining Professionalism Against All Odds
3 mins
Tyrod Taylor: The NFL Quarterback Defining Professionalism Against All Odds
Unsustainable Work Pressures for Pharmacists in US Pharmacy Chains Raise Patient Safety Concerns
4 mins
Unsustainable Work Pressures for Pharmacists in US Pharmacy Chains Raise Patient Safety Concerns
Health and Wellness Trends of 2024: A New Era of Personalized Well-being
4 mins
Health and Wellness Trends of 2024: A New Era of Personalized Well-being
UK Parliamentary Group Sounds Alarm on Men's Health Crisis
4 mins
UK Parliamentary Group Sounds Alarm on Men's Health Crisis
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
49 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app