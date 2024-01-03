en English
Health

Park City Man's Tragic Airport Incident Sheds Light on Mental Health Struggles

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
In an unfortunate incident at the Salt Lake City International Airport, Kyler Efinger, a 30-year-old Park City resident, lost his life after breaching security and crawling into the engine of a Delta Air Lines jet. The incident was preceded by a disturbance caused by Efinger inside the airport, leading to his accessing the airport’s ramp area from an emergency exit.

A Tragic End

Efinger, a ticketed passenger with a boarding pass for a flight to Denver, was found unconscious inside the engine cowling of the plane. Despite attempts at life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of his death is under investigation, with possibilities including a toxicology report being considered.

Battling Mental Health Issues

According to his father, Judd Efinger, Kyler had been grappling with mental health issues for roughly a decade. Diagnosed with bipolar disorder about ten years ago, Kyler experienced significant manic episodes every few years. The incident at the airport is suspected to have been triggered by another mental health crisis.

Remembering Kyler

Described as a good soul by his father, Kyler loved skiing, music, his dogs, and the Utah Utes. His family, who had spent the recent holidays with him, felt that Kyler seemed well. His missed flight to Denver was intended to take him to visit his sick grandfather.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Kyler’s family is advocating for mental health awareness. They urge others to seek professional help rather than resort to self-medication. By sharing Kyler’s story, they aim to help others and foster a dialogue around mental health issues. In their grief, they aspire to create a legacy for Kyler that focuses on supporting those facing mental health challenges.

