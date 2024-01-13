en English
Business

Parexel India’s Sanjay Vyas Shares Expectations for FY24-25 Budget

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
Parexel India’s Sanjay Vyas Shares Expectations for FY24-25 Budget

In an anticipatory move ahead of the financial budget for FY24-25, Sanjay Vyas, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Parexel India, has shared his expectations. Amidst the buzz of speculations, Vyas projects that the Indian government will continue to emphasize Research and Development (R&D) and healthcare, two sectors that have been at the forefront of the nation’s budgetary considerations.

Continued Encouragement of FDI in Healthcare

According to Vyas, the upcoming budget will likely maintain its encouragement of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the healthcare sector. This aligns with the government’s recent strategies, which have consistently favored an increase in FDI in a bid to bolster the healthcare infrastructure and services.

Indian Pharma’s Ambitious Goal

As the Indian Pharma sector pursues a lofty target of USD 130 billion by 2030, there has been a noticeable uptick in research activities. The industry is particularly focused on areas such as cell and gene therapy, biologics, biosimilars, and generic and vaccine manufacturing. With the impending budget, hopes are high that it will further stimulate R&D, paving the way for breakthroughs in these areas.

Centres of Excellence and Technological Advancements

Adding to his budgetary predictions, Vyas suggests the establishment of Centres of Excellence to foster research and innovation within the pharmaceutical industry. These centres would serve as hubs for innovation, driving the industry forward. Furthermore, he anticipates that the budget will boost investments in technological advancements. This includes Artificial Intelligence (AI), a tool that could potentially revolutionize healthcare by improving diagnosis, treatment, and patient care. Vyas also foresees greater collaboration between academia and the industry, a partnership that could catalyze innovation and accelerate the pace of discovery.

As the country awaits the release of the budget, the healthcare and R&D sectors hold their breath, hopeful that the government’s fiscal plan will fuel their ambitions and propel them towards their goals.

Business Health India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

