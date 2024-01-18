Parents Sue TikTok Over Children's Mental Health Concerns

Brittany Edwards, a Connecticut mother, discovered a chilling post on her 12-year-old daughter's TikTok account, hinting at thoughts of self-harm. This incident propelled her into the group of 5,000 parents, aided by ClaimsHero.io, accusing TikTok of adversely affecting their children's mental health. The platform, owned by ByteDance Ltd, has drawn comparisons to the 'big tobacco of the digital age' due to its perceived addictiveness.

Restrictive Clauses

In a controversial move in July 2023, TikTok introduced a clause limiting a parent's window to file a claim to one year after account creation. The platform also implemented a no class action clause, making it more difficult for families to band together against the company. Edwards, who described her daughter as a once outgoing and cheerful child, noticed a change in her behavior after she began using TikTok.

Flawed Age Verification

Despite TikTok's Guardian's Guide stipulating that the platform is for those 13 and older, Edwards' daughter managed to sign up using a false birth date. TikTok's content recommendation algorithms and data practices have been denounced by Amnesty International for potentially promoting harmful content related to mental health, depression, and suicide.

'TikTok Brain'

Dr. Nina Cerfolio, a psychiatrist, underscored the addictive nature of TikTok's algorithm, suggesting it can manipulate teens' dopamine levels, leading to what she calls 'TikTok brain.' This condition describes users who become reliant on the platform for social acceptance, potentially compromising their individuality. The tragic case of the Nasca family, who lost their 16-year-old son Chase to suicide in 2022 after he was bombarded with over 1,000 unsolicited violent and suicide-related videos, exemplifies the grave consequences of this phenomenon. The family has since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against TikTok.