Parents Raise Alarm over Odor at South Elementary School Linked to New Boiler

In Prince George County, parents of South Elementary School students have voiced concerns about a potent odor that was reportedly causing headaches and sickness among students. The source of the odor was traced to a newly installed boiler at the school. Despite initial measures like increased ventilation, the smell persisted. This alarming situation led to one parent taking her child to the emergency room, where medical personnel monitored the child’s vital signs, which fortunately turned out to be normal.

Response to Odor Crisis

The school division reacted to the situation by shutting down the boiler and stepping up ventilation efforts. Airborne carbon monoxide tests were conducted after the boiler shutdown, revealing no presence of harmful substances. However, the situation was compounded by a minor heating fuel spill during cleanup, which necessitated a brief evacuation of the students and staff.

Parents Demand Better Communication

A section of parents expressed their frustration over the handling of the situation by the school division. They questioned the safety of having students in classrooms with open windows during winter and called for improved communication and management from the school district.

Assurances from School Authorities

Dr. Lisa Pennycuff, the Superintendent of Prince George County Public Schools, informed families that repairs to the boiler were underway. She assured that the school remained open with continued ventilation efforts. Contractors had completed the repair and cleanup by Thursday morning. The school division stated that they had received only one initial report of the odor and no subsequent reports on Tuesday. However, this claim left some parents feeling uninformed and apprehensive about the safety protocols in place at the school.