Parental Consent Policy Impacts Student Participation in CMS

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:32 am EST
Parental Consent Policy Impacts Student Participation in CMS

A new policy in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) district, influenced by North Carolina’s freshly enacted Parents’ Bill of Rights, has resulted in a significant reduction in student participation in sex education, health screenings, and well-being surveys. The policy, which necessitates parental consent for students to participate in these activities, has seen a shift from an ‘opt-out’ to an ‘opt-in’ system.

Parental Consent: A Barrier to Participation?

Implemented swiftly by CMS before the August class commencement, the new policy requires consent via an online form. This change has resulted in a markedly low response rate. Out of 58,000 eligible students for sex education, less than 22,000 submitted consent forms. Jennifer De La Jara, a former CMS board member, attributes the low participation rate more to the cumbersome online forms than to parental disinterest.

Implications on Data Reliability and Funding

With the decrease in participation rates, concerns are rising about the reliability of data used by CMS and other agencies for support programs and funding. The new law explicitly requires consent for surveys on sensitive topics but does not prohibit an opt-out system for sex education or health screenings. Despite this, CMS’s approach starkly contrasts with districts like Wake County and Union County, which have retained opt-out policies for sex education.

Future Steps and Improvements

CMS officials are considering ways to simplify the opt-in process, with a focus on increasing family engagement in consent forms. Discussions are ongoing, emphasizing the importance of multilingual communication in the process. However, it remains to be seen how these changes will impact the overall participation rate in these essential programs.

Education Health United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

