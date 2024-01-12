en English
Health

Paree Sanitary Pads Launches Paree Super Nights: A Premium Solution for Menstrual Nights

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:00 pm EST
Soothe Healthcare’s indigenous brand, Paree Sanitary Pads, has amplified its premium product suite with the introduction of an innovative product, Paree Super Nights. This latest addition aims at the premium nights category in the feminine hygiene market, offering a solution specifically crafted for the modern Indian woman. The new product promises a comfortable, leak-free experience during their nocturnal menstrual cycle hours.

Addressing the Challenges of Menstrual Nights

Understanding the difficulties women face during menstrual nights, such as heavy flow, discomfort, and sleep disruption, Paree Super Nights offers an XXL size pad. The pad features Double Feathers, providing 64 percent extra coverage compared to standard pads. This ensures optimal overnight protection and efficient leakage control, promising women peaceful and undisrupted sleep.

Committed to Innovation and Expansion

Sahil Dharia, the founder and CEO of Soothe Healthcare, reiterated the brand’s commitment to developing inventive solutions to period-related problems through continuous research and innovation. With the introduction of Paree Super Nights, Paree Sanitary Pads plans to fortify its presence across India, reaching out to more women and providing them with advanced, quality solutions for their menstrual needs.

Endorsement by Brand Ambassador Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, the brand ambassador for Paree Sanitary Pads, has endorsed Paree Super Nights on social media platforms. Her endorsement encourages women to embrace peaceful nights with the use of Paree Super Nights. The product will be available on major online platforms and retail outlets throughout India, ensuring that high-quality night pads are easily accessible to women countrywide.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

