en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
img_logo
Reckless Driving Claims Two Lives in Tragic Lalbaug Bridge Accident
17 seconds ago
img_logo
Viral Video Stirs Investigation into Alleged Bribe Solicitation by Malaysian Traffic Police
24 seconds ago
img_logo
Indian Brands Lava and Qubo Make a Mark in the Smart Electronics Space
26 seconds ago
img_logo
Freeman and Gove to Face UK Covid-19 Inquiry Over Scotland's Pandemic Response
26 seconds ago
img_logo
Police Constable Arrested in Robbery Conspiracy Case

In an unexpected turn of events, a police constable, Tanuj Kumar Sabat, found himself on the other side of the law. Sabat, who serves in the Gajapati police and holds the position of president of the Gajapati district constable association, was arrested on allegations of conspiracy to commit a significant robbery. This incident marks a

36 seconds ago

Rafia Tasleem
Horizon Scandal: Tory Peer Advocates for Post Office Rebranding

Lord Arbuthnot of Edrom, a Tory peer with a track record of supporting the wrongfully accused sub-postmasters, has suggested the Post Office should consider a rebrand. This call follows the Horizon scandal, which has left the organization’s reputation in tatters. Arbuthnot believes a fresh brand could be instrumental in bringing about an essential shift in

41 seconds ago
Kansas City Chiefs Advance to Super Bowl LVIII: A Testament of Resilience and Skill

A wave of exhilaration sweeps across America as the Kansas City Chiefs set their sails for Super Bowl LVIII, the pinnacle of professional American football. After a season marked by resilience, skill, and remarkable teamwork, the Chiefs emerge as one of the top teams in the National Football League (NFL). Steering the Chiefs to Victory

42 seconds ago
img_logo
Reckless Driving Claims Two Lives in Tragic Lalbaug Bridge Accident
17 seconds ago
img_logo
Viral Video Stirs Investigation into Alleged Bribe Solicitation by Malaysian Traffic Police
24 seconds ago
img_logo
Indian Brands Lava and Qubo Make a Mark in the Smart Electronics Space
26 seconds ago
img_logo
Freeman and Gove to Face UK Covid-19 Inquiry Over Scotland's Pandemic Response
26 seconds ago
Live
Breaking News Revamped Guidelines for RDIs of Vitamins and Minerals Released by Ministry of Public Health
43 seconds ago BNN Correspondents
Breaking News President Biden Vows Justice Following Deadly Drone Attack on U.S. Troops in Jordan
49 seconds ago Safak Costu
Breaking News Plymouth Expands 'Safer School Streets' Initiative with Extended Traffic Trials
50 seconds ago Hadeel Hashem
Breaking News Debbie Hayton: A Transgender Journey Marked by Doubt and Regret
51 seconds ago Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Breaking News Turkey Ushers in a New Era of Health Care with Izmir City Hospital
55 seconds ago Safak Costu
Breaking News Racial Disparities in Diagnosis and Treatment of Infantile Epilepsy Revealed
59 seconds ago Dil Bar Irshad
Breaking News A Compilation of Lists: From Health Tips to Cultural Practices
2 mins ago BNN Correspondents
Breaking News Drone Strike in Jordan Sees Oil Prices Surge amid Rising Middle East Tensions
2 mins ago Muhammad Jawad

Top Recent News Story

Recent Breaking News
38 seconds ago
Drone Attack on U.S. Military Post in Jordan: Iran-backed Militants Claim Responsibility
43 seconds ago
Revamped Guidelines for RDIs of Vitamins and Minerals Released by Ministry of Public Health
49 seconds ago
President Biden Vows Justice Following Deadly Drone Attack on U.S. Troops in Jordan
50 seconds ago
Plymouth Expands 'Safer School Streets' Initiative with Extended Traffic Trials
51 seconds ago
Debbie Hayton: A Transgender Journey Marked by Doubt and Regret
55 seconds ago
Turkey Ushers in a New Era of Health Care with Izmir City Hospital
59 seconds ago
Racial Disparities in Diagnosis and Treatment of Infantile Epilepsy Revealed
2 mins ago
A Compilation of Lists: From Health Tips to Cultural Practices
2 mins ago
Drone Strike in Jordan Sees Oil Prices Surge amid Rising Middle East Tensions
2 mins ago
Neurotech's NTI164 Receives Approval for Phase I/II Clinical Trial in Spastic CP Treatment
3 mins ago
Diverse Lifestyle Insights: From Soaked Almonds to Respectful Kids and Korean Weight Loss Habits
3 mins ago
US to Respond to Troops Killed in Jordan; Disposable Vapes Banned; NHS 'National Scandal'
3 mins ago
High-Income Employees in South Korea Pay Maximum Health Insurance Premiums
3 mins ago
Corruption Charges Prompt Temporary Closure of Nkayi District Hospital's Nursing School

Top Recent News Story

img_logo
15 seconds ago
Machu Picchu Protests: A Clash of Tourism Management and Community Interests
img_logo
4 mins ago
Xavi Hernandez to Leave Barcelona Amidst Performance Struggles
img_logo
13 mins ago
Lana Del Rey’s ‘Born to Die’ Celebrates a Decade in the Billboard 200 Chart
img_logo
23 mins ago
Nigeria Strikes Back: 30 Terrorists Eliminated, 35 Kidnap Victims Rescued
img_logo
27 mins ago
US Soldiers Killed in Drone Attack by Iranian-backed Militia in Jordan; Biden Promises Retaliation

Top Recent News Story

img_logo
15 seconds ago
Machu Picchu Protests: A Clash of Tourism Management and Community Interests
img_logo
4 mins ago
Xavi Hernandez to Leave Barcelona Amidst Performance Struggles
img_logo
9 mins ago
Canadian Skier Valerie Grenier Suffers Severe Crash, Multiple Surgeries Await
img_logo
13 mins ago
Lana Del Rey’s ‘Born to Die’ Celebrates a Decade in the Billboard 200 Chart
img_logo
38 seconds ago
Drone Attack on U.S. Military Post in Jordan: Iran-backed Militants Claim Responsibility
img_logo
Health
Revamped Guidelines for RDIs of Vitamins and Minerals Released by Ministry of Public Health

In a significant development, the Ministry of Public Health has rolled out an updated set of guidelines for Recommended Daily Intakes (RDIs) of vitamins and minerals. This revision, encapsulated in Announcement No. 448, modifies the upper limits of RDIs that were last reviewed in 2005. The new regulation is slated to come into effect from

43 seconds ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Health
Debbie Hayton: A Transgender Journey Marked by Doubt and Regret

In a candid exploration of gender transition, Debbie Hayton, formerly known as David, divulges her personal journey marked by confusion, unhappiness, and a battle against her desires to have a female body since childhood. As a middle-aged man with a wife and three children, she grappled with gender dysphoria and a decline in mental health

51 seconds ago Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
img_logo
Health
Turkey Ushers in a New Era of Health Care with Izmir City Hospital

Envisioning a healthier future, Turkey has stretched its arms towards advanced health care, launching a sprawling hospital complex nestled in the western province of Izmir. The grand edifice, christened Izmir City Hospital, stands as a testament to the nation’s unwavering dedication to elevate its health care standards above global benchmarks. A New Beacon of Health

55 seconds ago Safak Costu
img_logo
Health
Racial Disparities in Diagnosis and Treatment of Infantile Epilepsy Revealed

A recent study published in the journal Epilepsia has shed light on a disturbing racial disparity in the diagnosis and treatment of infantile epileptic spasms syndrome (IESS), also known as West syndrome. The research was conducted at Boston Children’s Hospital, where 100 children diagnosed with IESS from January 2019 to May 2022 were observed. Racial

59 seconds ago Dil Bar Irshad
img_logo
Health
Neurotech's NTI164 Receives Approval for Phase I/II Clinical Trial in Spastic CP Treatment

Neurotech International has received the green light from the Human Research Ethics Committee and the Therapeutic Goods Administration to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for their principal compound, NTI164. This approval signals a significant milestone for the company, as it targets treatment for spastic diplegia cerebral palsy (spastic CP) – a condition affecting hundreds

2 mins ago Mahnoor Jehangir
img_logo
Health
Diverse Lifestyle Insights: From Soaked Almonds to Respectful Kids and Korean Weight Loss Habits

Immerse yourself in a wide-ranging exploration of lifestyle tips and cultural insights, spanning from the benefits of soaked almonds to respectful child-rearing and Korean weight loss habits. This article traverses diverse topics, offering practical advice and illuminating cultural nuances that enrich our understanding of the world around us. Health Benefits of Soaked Almonds Almonds, when

3 mins ago Nimrah Khatoon
img_logo
Health
US to Respond to Troops Killed in Jordan; Disposable Vapes Banned; NHS 'National Scandal'

In a recent, alarming development, President Joe Biden has pledged a response following the killing of three American troops in Jordan. The violent incident, linked to an Iran-backed drone strike, occurred near the Syrian border, leaving 34 others wounded. This fatal drone attack is the first against American forces since the war in Gaza. Attack

3 mins ago Justice Nwafor
img_logo
Health
High-Income Employees in South Korea Pay Maximum Health Insurance Premiums

South Korea has seen a surge in high-income employees enrolling in the state-run health insurance scheme, with data revealing over 3,700 individuals earning above 110 million won ($82,300) per month. This cadre of high-earners, comprising owners of large corporations, SME owners, CEOs, and corporate executives with annual salaries scaling to several billion won, pay up

3 mins ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Health
Generative AI: Revolutionizing Healthcare in Asia/Pacific with $100 Billion Annual Savings Forecasted

Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI), the cutting-edge technology at the intersection of automation and personalized care, is anticipated to bring about a seismic shift in the healthcare landscape of Asia/Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) by 2025. As per an insightful report by IDC, GenAI is projected to free up to 10% of clinicians’ time, which translates into

4 mins ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Health
Herban Soul Café: A New Herbal Tea Haven Opens in Birmingham

Rooted in the belief of holistic wellness and boasting a menu that reflects the same, Herban Soul Café is set to open its first physical location in the Woodlawn Marketplace, Birmingham on February 10. The brainchild of Alexis Kimbrough, the café has been serving soulful herbal teas at pop-up shops and events since 2022. A

4 mins ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Health
Naples Trainer Zach Weidemeyer: A Journey from Bullying Victim to Fitness Inspirer

Renowned Naples-based trainer, Zach Weidemeyer, recently shed light on the hitherto hidden chapters of his life. In a riveting social media post, he revealed personal experiences of being bullied during his middle school years. This unexpected disclosure gave his followers and fitness enthusiasts a glimpse into the catalyst that shaped his current path and empathetic

5 mins ago Safak Costu
img_logo
Health
Tokyo's Mominoki House Cafe: A Blend of Relaxation and Dining

Amid the humming streets of Ueno, Tokyo, a distinctive cafe is making waves on social media for its innovative blend of relaxation services and dining. The ‘Mominoki House,’ as it’s familiarly known, is breaking the mold, offering patrons a chance to indulge in warm footbaths while sipping on a variety of herbal teas. Expanding on

5 mins ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
BNN Newsroom
Reckless Driving Claims Two Lives in Tragic Lalbaug Bridge Accident

In the silence of the early hours of Saturday, the usually bustling cityscape of Mumbai was pierced by a tragic accident on Lalbaug bridge. The catastrophic event resulted in the untimely demise of two individuals, Rishikesh Salkar, 25, and Shailesh Said, 40, when their motorcycle met with a disastrous collision with the bridge’s railings around

18 seconds ago Dil Bar Irshad
img_logo
Malaysia
Viral Video Stirs Investigation into Alleged Bribe Solicitation by Malaysian Traffic Police

Unsettling footage of an alleged bribe solicitation by a Malaysian traffic police officer has stirred a substantial buzz on social media. The video, which features a UK couple travelling by caravan, was posted on their YouTube channel, ‘Tread the Globe.’ The couple’s in-vehicle camera captures the incident, where the officer informs the driver of speeding

25 seconds ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
India
Indian Brands Lava and Qubo Make a Mark in the Smart Electronics Space

In an encouraging development for the Indian electronics industry, domestic brands Lava and Qubo have been making waves, garnering impressive customer ratings and competing fiercely with their international counterparts. The findings, coming from a comprehensive study conducted by market analysis firm Techarc, indicate a growing acceptance of homegrown brands among Indian consumers. Rising Stars of

27 seconds ago Rafia Tasleem
img_logo
Health
Freeman and Gove to Face UK Covid-19 Inquiry Over Scotland's Pandemic Response

In an inquiry set to reverberate through the halls of power, former Scottish Health Secretary Jeane Freeman and Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove will testify before the UK Covid-19 Inquiry in Edinburgh. The spotlight will be trained on Scotland’s response to the pandemic, with a contentious care home policy at the heart of the proceedings.

27 seconds ago Aqsa Younas Rana
img_logo
United States
Officer-Involved Shooting in Jackson: Suspect Wounded in High-Speed Chase

On Sunday, January 28, a quiet afternoon in Jackson, Mississippi, was disrupted by the thundering roar of a car chase and the chilling echo of gunfire. A routine traffic stop took an unexpected turn when a vehicle refused to heed the signals of Mississippi State Capitol Police officers near Porter Street and University Boulevard at

28 seconds ago Mazhar Abbas
img_logo
United States
U.S. Steel Settles Clean Air Violations Lawsuit with $24.5M Investment

U.S. Steel, embroiled in a lawsuit over its violation of federal clean air laws, has reached a settlement with environmental groups Clean Air Council and PennEnvironment, as well as the Allegheny County Health Department. The litigation alleges that the company’s Mon Valley Works plants were operated without adequate desulfurization controls, leading to the emission of

29 seconds ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
United States
Record-Breaking Performances at 37th Annual WWE Royal Rumble

The 37th annual WWE Royal Rumble galvanized audiences at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, with a sold-out crowd of 48,044 fans. The event reflected a nostalgic echo of the inaugural Rumble’s card size in 1988, featuring a succinct match card of only four matches. Despite the brevity, the Women’s Royal Rumble match exceeded its

31 seconds ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Vietnam
Vietnam Rubber Group Sets High Revenue and Sustainability Targets for 2024

Amidst unpredictable market conditions and unfavorable weather forecasts, the Vietnam Rubber Group Joint Stock Company (VRG) continues to set high targets for 2024. The group aims to achieve a pre-tax profit exceeding 4.1 trillion VND, marking a 2.2% increase compared to the previous year. VRG’s after-tax profits are also projected to grow by 0.9%, reaching

34 seconds ago Ayesha Mumtaz
img_logo
Ukraine
Footage Reveals Russian Servicemen Engaging Ukrainian Forces Amid Escalating Conflict

In a recent revelation, footage has surfaced depicting Russian servicemen engaging in combat operations against Ukrainian soldiers, marking the latest escalation in the ongoing conflict between the two nations. The video captures a group of Ukrainian soldiers in the crosshairs of Russian military personnel, underlining the harsh reality of the war on the ground. The

35 seconds ago Rizwan Shah
img_logo
India
JSW Steel Adapts to Market Shifts with Revised Capex for FY24

Delving into the fiscal labyrinth of industry giant JSW Steel’s Q3FY24 performance, a narrative of adaptive resilience and strategic foresight unfolds. Joint Managing Director and CEO Jayant Acharya presided over the recent financial update, a tableau of fluctuating demand, oscillating steel prices, and the consequent strategic decisions. Capital Expenditure Revision: A Prudent Strategy Underscoring the

36 seconds ago Rafia Tasleem
img_logo
India
India's Crucial Encounter with Jamaica in FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2024

The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2024 is in full swing, and India, nestled in Pool B, has already made its presence felt by playing two games. With a dominant victory against Switzerland in their debut match, India set the stage with a striking 9-1 win. This triumph, however, was soon shadowed by an unexpected

36 seconds ago Dil Bar Irshad
img_logo
United States
US Halts Funding to UN Palestinian Refugee Agency: A Shift in Foreign Aid Policy

In a significant shift in its foreign aid policy, the United States, along with eight other Western nations, has suspended funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), the agency tasked with providing humanitarian aid to Palestinian refugees. This decision has triggered potential scaling back of essential services, impacting millions of Palestinians across

37 seconds ago Salman Akhtar
img_logo
Politics
Massachusetts Governor Converts Recreational Complex into Temporary Shelter Amid Controversy

The decision by Governor Maura Healey of Massachusetts to repurpose the Melnea A Cass Recreational Complex in Roxbury into a temporary shelter for migrants and homeless individuals has ignited a heated debate. The move, while responding to an urgent need for housing for these vulnerable demographics, has disrupted nearly a dozen programs usually held at

10 hours ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Politics
DCCC's 'Red to Blue' Program Targets GOP-Held House Seats for 2024

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has launched its ‘Red to Blue’ program, spotlighting 17 candidates for the 2024 elections—a move that could sway the scales of power in the U.S. House of Representatives. The candidates are zeroed in on districts that serve as the battlegrounds of political power, including one currently under Democratic control,

10 hours ago Mazhar Abbas
img_logo
Politics
Cori Bush Faces Federal Probe for Campaign Security Spending Irregularities

U.S. Representative Cori Bush finds herself under investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) for questionable campaign spending on private security. The federal probe, which has seen subpoenas issued for records from her office, focuses on expenditures exceeding $700,000 on personal security since Bush’s inauguration in January 2021—a figure unparalleled by any other U.S. House

10 hours ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Sports
Poland's Central Communication Port: A Strategic Boost for Economy and NATO Interests

In a significant stride towards economic and strategic prosperity, Poland is setting out on an ambitious infrastructure endeavor, the Central Communication Port (CPK), a project set to bolster its position within the European Union (EU) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The CPK, a robust solution to the looming capacity issues at Warsaw’s Chopin

10 hours ago Shivani Chauhan
img_logo
Politics
Judo Bank Advisor Criticizes Labor's Proposed Tax Cut Changes

Judo Bank’s Chief Economic Advisor, Warren Hogan, has sparked controversy by condemning the Australian Labor Party’s (ALP) proposed amendments to the stage three tax cuts. These tax cuts, part of a broader reform package legislated by the Coalition government, aimed to create a level playing field by flattening tax rates across a vast range of

11 hours ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Politics
Community Mourns Rand Water Executive Teboho Joala in Tragic Shooting

The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has publicly condemned the fatal shooting of Rand Water executive, Teboho Joala, in Zakarriya Park. The incident, which occurred in the presence of over 70 primary school pupils, has elicited responses from across the community, accentuating the serious nature of the situation at hand. Teboho Joala, known for

9 hours ago Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
img_logo
Politics
Sierra Leone Launches Transformative Development Plan for 2024-2030

Sierra Leone’s President, Dr. Julius Maada Bio, has launched the country’s Medium-Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) for 2024-2030, with a vision of ‘A Transformative Acceleration Agenda for Food Security, Human Capital Development, and Job Creation’. This strategic roadmap is designed to set a path for unprecedented prosperity and progress by recognizing and addressing the aspirations

8 hours ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Politics
Proposed Changes to Child Tax Credit: A Potential Boon for Families

As part of a $78 billion bipartisan tax package, the U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on potential changes to the child tax credit. Spearheaded by House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, the proposed amendments aim to widen the credit’s scope, making it more accessible and beneficial to families across economic

8 hours ago Emmanuel Abara Benson
img_logo
Politics
President Biden's Ambiguous Announcement: Decoding the Implications

U.S. President Joe Biden recently made a statement about a determination in response to an unspecified situation, leaving the public in the dark about the context, nature, and potential implications of the decision. The ambiguous announcement indicates a conclusion reached by the President and his team, which could be related to foreign policy, national security,

10 hours ago Saboor Bayat
img_logo
Sports
Pringle Bay Residents Ordered to Evacuate Amid Raging Wildfire

A wildfire rages uncontrollably in the vicinity of Pringle Bay, a locality within the Overstrand Municipality, urging an immediate evacuation of the residents. The fire, threatening the safety of the inhabitants and their properties, has seen the authorities rise to action and issue an evacuation order to mitigate potential harm. Emergency Evacuation in Pringle Bay

10 hours ago Mazhar Abbas
img_logo
Politics
NHS Future Fit Proposals: Healthcare Professionals in Telford Express Concern

The NHS Future Fit proposals, a controversial plan aimed at reshaping healthcare services in the Telford region, have ignited a flurry of concern amongst professionals in the field. The plan proposes the downgrading of accident and emergency (A&E) services at the Princess Royal Hospital and the centralization of critical care at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

9 hours ago Rizwan Shah
img_logo
Politics
Tinubu-Atiku Word Exchange Reveals Nigeria's Political Divisions, Power Struggles

Escalating political tension has gripped Nigeria, as demonstrated by the recent exchange between President Bola Tinubu and his rival Atiku Abubakar. This discourse stemmed from concerns about security and economic challenges facing the nation, but has snowballed into a fierce debate on leadership and accountability. Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President and a significant figure in

8 hours ago Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

watch now

See more img_logo
img_logo
Crime
2 days ago Nimrah Khatoon
Woman Clings to Speeding Car in Desperate Bid to Save Stolen French Bulldog
img_logo 0
img_logo 0
img_logo
Military
2 days ago Bijay Laxmi
Biden Vows Response After Three U.S. Troops Killed in Drone Strike in Jordan
img_logo 0
img_logo 0
img_logo
India
2 days ago Rafia Tasleem
Narendra Modi Attends Beating Retreat Ceremony at the Iconic Vijay Chowk
img_logo 0
img_logo 0
img_logo
India
2 days ago Dil Bar Irshad
Vice President Dhankhar Attends Beating Retreat Ceremony
img_logo 0
img_logo 0
img_logo
BNN Newsroom
2 days ago Bijay Laxmi
Pierre Poilievre Sets Conservative Priorities: Tax Cuts, Housing, Budget, and Crime
img_logo 0
img_logo 0
img_logo
Palestine
2 days ago Muhammad Jawad
Shejaiya in Ruins: Massive Destruction Unleashed by Israel's Military in Eastern Gaza
img_logo 0
img_logo 0

more news

See more img_logo
img_logo Reckless Driving Claims Two Lives in Tragic Lalbaug Bridge Accident

In the silence of the early hours of Saturday, the usually bustling cityscape of Mumbai was pierced by a tragic accident on Lalbaug bridge. The catastrophic event resulted in the untimely demise of two individuals, Rishikesh Salkar, 25, and Shailesh Said, 40, when their motorcycle met with a disastrous collision with the bridge’s railings around

18 seconds ago
img_logo Viral Video Stirs Investigation into Alleged Bribe Solicitation by Malaysian Traffic Police

Unsettling footage of an alleged bribe solicitation by a Malaysian traffic police officer has stirred a substantial buzz on social media. The video, which features a UK couple travelling by caravan, was posted on their YouTube channel, ‘Tread the Globe.’ The couple’s in-vehicle camera captures the incident, where the officer informs the driver of speeding

25 seconds ago
img_logo Indian Brands Lava and Qubo Make a Mark in the Smart Electronics Space

In an encouraging development for the Indian electronics industry, domestic brands Lava and Qubo have been making waves, garnering impressive customer ratings and competing fiercely with their international counterparts. The findings, coming from a comprehensive study conducted by market analysis firm Techarc, indicate a growing acceptance of homegrown brands among Indian consumers. Rising Stars of

27 seconds ago
img_logo Freeman and Gove to Face UK Covid-19 Inquiry Over Scotland's Pandemic Response

In an inquiry set to reverberate through the halls of power, former Scottish Health Secretary Jeane Freeman and Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove will testify before the UK Covid-19 Inquiry in Edinburgh. The spotlight will be trained on Scotland’s response to the pandemic, with a contentious care home policy at the heart of the proceedings.

27 seconds ago
img_logo
U.S. Steel Settles Clean Air Violations Lawsuit with $24.5M Investment

U.S. Steel, embroiled in a lawsuit over its violation of federal clean air laws, has reached a settlement with environmental groups Clean Air Council and PennEnvironment, as well as the Allegheny County Health Department. The litigation alleges that the company’s Mon Valley Works plants were operated without adequate desulfurization controls, leading to the emission of

29 seconds ago

BNN Correspondents
38 seconds ago
Max Thieriot: A Journey of Love, Acting, and Winemaking

Max Thieriot, the star of CBS’s ‘Fire Country,’ and his wife Lexi Murphy are the personification of teenage romance turned lifelong love. The couple’s love story began when they were just 16, vacationing with their families in the Caribbean, and has been going strong ever since. Thieriot’s successful acting career, which commenced around the same

40 seconds ago
Morgan Wallen Fans Express Displeasure Over Anniversary Album

On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of Morgan Wallen’s EP, ‘Stand Alone’, his former collaborators have taken it upon themselves to release a special edition. This move, however, has not been well-received by Wallen’s ardent fans. The album, while charting well, is facing a strong backlash, with fans expressing their dissatisfaction through one-star reviews

41 seconds ago
Katherine Maher's Appointment as NPR CEO Raises Questions on Advocacy Journalism

Stepping into the limelight as the newly appointed CEO of National Public Radio (NPR), Katherine Maher, the former CEO of Wikipedia, has sparked a flurry of speculation and concern. Maher, a stalwart in the digital realm with her tenure at Wikipedia and currently at the helm of Web Summit, is set to succeed John Lansing,

42 seconds ago
Horizon Scandal: Tory Peer Advocates for Post Office Rebranding

Lord Arbuthnot of Edrom, a Tory peer with a track record of supporting the wrongfully accused sub-postmasters, has suggested the Post Office should consider a rebrand. This call follows the Horizon scandal, which has left the organization’s reputation in tatters. Arbuthnot believes a fresh brand could be instrumental in bringing about an essential shift in

43 seconds ago
Climate Activists Target Mona Lisa in Protest for Sustainable Food

In a daring act of protest, two climate activists from the French organization ‘Riposte Alimentaire’ hurled pumpkin soup at the iconic Mona Lisa painting housed in the Louvre Museum in Paris. Their unique method of protest aimed to raise awareness about their demand for healthy and sustainable food, a plea echoing the voices of farmers

46 seconds ago
Firefighters Engaged in Battling Ongoing Blaze in Liverpool City Centre

Firefighters in Liverpool city centre are currently battling an ongoing fire in a four-storey building. The fire, which was reported earlier today, has led to a major incident being declared in the area. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the building well alight and showing signs of potential collapse. Efforts to Control the Blaze

img_logo
7 mins ago
Brisk Technovision Makes Its Market Debut with Shares Opening 12.18% Higher
img_logo
7 mins ago
Azerbaijan's Budget Revenues Soar in 2023, Marked by a Surge in Customs Duties
img_logo
8 mins ago
Alvarez & Marsal Appointed as Joint Liquidators for Evergrande Group
img_logo
9 mins ago
M&M Finance's Share Price Soars on Robust Q3 Results: Brokerages Upbeat
img_logo
10 mins ago
Joan Williams Celebrates 40 Years with Little Venice Group: A Journey of Growth and Dedication
img_logo
12 mins ago
Marico Forecasts Significant Profit from Digital-First Brand Portfolio
21 mins ago
Adani Enterprises' Shares Set to Surge: Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts 50% Increase

The brokerage firm, Cantor Fitzgerald, has cast a promising light on Adani Enterprises, forecasting a 50% surge in its share value, setting a target price at Rs 4,368. In the firm’s eyes, Adani Enterprises emerges as a cornerstone in India’s pursuit of self-reliance and a vital cog in the economic wheel. Adani Enterprises: The Undervalued

img_logo
23 mins ago
Private Schools in Malawi Usher in New Leadership and Financial Independence

The Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on January 28, 2024, paving the way for new leadership and heralding the dawn of financial independence for private schools in Malawi. The landmark event took place at the Cornerstone Hotel in Mponela, located in the Dowa district, and was marked by

23 mins ago
Sound Financial Bancorp Launches New $1.5M Stock Repurchase Program

Sound Financial Bancorp, the parent company for Sound Community Bank, has set in motion a new stock repurchase program. Sanctioned by its Board, the scheme permits the repurchase of up to $1.5 million worth of the company’s common stock. The term of this initiative is slated to span over a 12-month period, drawing to a

23 mins ago
Australian Stock Index Nears Record High on Anticipation of Monetary Policy Easing

The Australian equity benchmark, commonly known as the ASX 200, is on the cusp of surpassing its previous record for the highest closing value. This uptrend is primarily driven by the latest inflation data from Australia, which has led to speculation about potential monetary policy easing by the country’s central bank. Promising Inflation Data Fuels

politics

See more img_logo
19 seconds ago

Reckless Driving Claims Two Lives in Tragic Lalbaug Bridge Accident

5 mins ago

Armed Kidnapping Suspect Killed in Shootout with Deputies After Pursuit

19 mins ago

Brazil's President Dismisses Deputy Intelligence Director Amid Allegations of Illegal Espionage

20 mins ago

Unfurling Controversy: The Saffron Flag Incident in Keragodu Village

most trending
10 hours ago
Massachusetts Governor Converts Recreational Complex into Temporary Shelter Amid Controversy
10 hours ago
DCCC's 'Red to Blue' Program Targets GOP-Held House Seats for 2024
10 hours ago
Cori Bush Faces Federal Probe for Campaign Security Spending Irregularities
10 hours ago
Poland's Central Communication Port: A Strategic Boost for Economy and NATO Interests
11 hours ago
Judo Bank Advisor Criticizes Labor's Proposed Tax Cut Changes
9 hours ago
Community Mourns Rand Water Executive Teboho Joala in Tragic Shooting
8 hours ago
Proposed Changes to Child Tax Credit: A Potential Boon for Families

politics

See more img_logo
19 seconds ago

Reckless Driving Claims Two Lives in Tragic Lalbaug Bridge Accident

most trending
10 hours ago
Massachusetts Governor Converts Recreational Complex into Temporary Shelter Amid Controversy
10 hours ago
DCCC's 'Red to Blue' Program Targets GOP-Held House Seats for 2024
10 hours ago
Cori Bush Faces Federal Probe for Campaign Security Spending Irregularities
10 hours ago
Poland's Central Communication Port: A Strategic Boost for Economy and NATO Interests
11 hours ago
Judo Bank Advisor Criticizes Labor's Proposed Tax Cut Changes
9 hours ago
Community Mourns Rand Water Executive Teboho Joala in Tragic Shooting
5 mins ago

Armed Kidnapping Suspect Killed in Shootout with Deputies After Pursuit

19 mins ago

Thai Court to Decide on Election Winner's Attempt to Amend Royal Insults Law

19 mins ago

Brazil's President Dismisses Deputy Intelligence Director Amid Allegations of Illegal Espionage

20 mins ago

Unfurling Controversy: The Saffron Flag Incident in Keragodu Village

finance

See more img_logo
3 mins ago
Mauritania Secures $289.5 Million Deal with African Development Bank for Energy Sector Enhancement

Mauritania’s Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development and the African Development Bank (ADB) have inked a pivotal financial agreement, amassing $289.5 million, to bolster the country’s energy sector. The momentous accord was sealed in Nouakchott on January 26, 2024, with notable figures like Mauritania’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Abdessalam Mohamed Saleh, and the

img_logo
img_logo
5 mins ago
Banks DIH Shareholders Express Concern Over Stock Market Discrepancy
img_logo
7 mins ago
Brisk Technovision Makes Its Market Debut with Shares Opening 12.18% Higher
img_logo
8 mins ago
Alvarez & Marsal Appointed as Joint Liquidators for Evergrande Group
img_logo
9 mins ago
M&M Finance's Share Price Soars on Robust Q3 Results: Brokerages Upbeat
img_logo
10 mins ago
Joan Williams Celebrates 40 Years with Little Venice Group: A Journey of Growth and Dedication

finance

See more img_logo
3 mins ago
Mauritania Secures $289.5 Million Deal with African Development Bank for Energy Sector Enhancement

Mauritania’s Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development and the African Development Bank (ADB) have inked a pivotal financial agreement, amassing $289.5 million, to bolster the country’s energy sector. The momentous accord was sealed in Nouakchott on January 26, 2024, with notable figures like Mauritania’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Abdessalam Mohamed Saleh, and the

img_logo
img_logo
5 mins ago
Banks DIH Shareholders Express Concern Over Stock Market Discrepancy
img_logo
7 mins ago
Brisk Technovision Makes Its Market Debut with Shares Opening 12.18% Higher
img_logo
8 mins ago
Alvarez & Marsal Appointed as Joint Liquidators for Evergrande Group
img_logo
9 mins ago
M&M Finance's Share Price Soars on Robust Q3 Results: Brokerages Upbeat
img_logo
10 mins ago
Joan Williams Celebrates 40 Years with Little Venice Group: A Journey of Growth and Dedication
img_logo
12 mins ago
Marico Forecasts Significant Profit from Digital-First Brand Portfolio

sport

See more img_logo
img_logo
30 seconds ago
Tensions Rise in Blackpool Combat Club: A Recap of Recent Wrestling Events
img_logo
3 mins ago
Manchester United's Struggle: A Hard-Fought Victory Against Newport County
img_logo
4 mins ago
Wolves Triumph in Anticipated Clash Against West Brom
5 mins ago
Manchester United's Resilient Victory Over Newport County in FA Cup

In a stunning display of resilience, Manchester United triumphed over Newport County in a 4-2 victory, securing their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup. The game, marked by United’s early dominance and Newport’s unexpected retaliation, showcased the pulsating dynamics of football. Early Onslaught and Unexpected Comeback The match kicked off with United

7 mins ago
Bruno Fernandes Stresses FA Cup Triumph as Lifeline for Manchester United's Season

The significance of the FA Cup as a lifeline for Manchester United’s challenging season was recently underscored by the club’s captain, Bruno Fernandes. Following a thrilling victory against Newport County, Fernandes emphasized the team’s unwavering commitment to advance in the tournament, acknowledging the intrinsic value the FA Cup holds for the club, its supporters, and

most trending
10 hours ago
Mali vs Burkina Faso: A High-Stakes AFCON Clash
10 hours ago
Poland's Central Communication Port: A Strategic Boost for Economy and NATO Interests
10 hours ago
Cowboys' Markquese Bell Named NFL HBCU Spotlight Player of the Year
10 hours ago
Pringle Bay Residents Ordered to Evacuate Amid Raging Wildfire
9 hours ago
Angola Football Team Rewarded Ahead of AFCON Quarterfinal Clash

sport

See more img_logo
img_logo
30 seconds ago
Tensions Rise in Blackpool Combat Club: A Recap of Recent Wrestling Events
3 mins ago
Manchester United's Struggle: A Hard-Fought Victory Against Newport County

Manchester United’s recent encounter with Newport County in the FA Cup unfurled a narrative of struggle and resilience, painting a vivid picture of the club’s ongoing challenges. Despite taking an early lead, the team ended up conceding two goals to Newport, underscoring their inherent vulnerabilities and fluctuating performance levels. This match, while ending in relief,

img_logo
22 mins ago
Bruno Fernandes Stresses FA Cup Triumph as Lifeline for Manchester United's Season
23 mins ago
Erik ten Hag's Annoyance with Alejandro Garnacho Reveals Underlying Tensions in Manchester United

In an FA Cup match that saw Manchester United triumph over Newport County with a 2-0 lead, a singular moment stood out, reflecting tensions beneath the surface. United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, expressed visible annoyance with player Alejandro Garnacho for a contentious decision made on the field. Alejandro Garnacho’s Controversial Decision After United’s comfortable lead,

most trending
10 hours ago
Mali vs Burkina Faso: A High-Stakes AFCON Clash
10 hours ago
Poland's Central Communication Port: A Strategic Boost for Economy and NATO Interests
10 hours ago
Cowboys' Markquese Bell Named NFL HBCU Spotlight Player of the Year
10 hours ago
Pringle Bay Residents Ordered to Evacuate Amid Raging Wildfire
9 hours ago
Angola Football Team Rewarded Ahead of AFCON Quarterfinal Clash
img_logo
17 mins ago
Manchester United's Resilient Victory Over Newport County in FA Cup

tech

See more img_logo
23 mins ago
Choosing the Right Car in the Electric Era: Electric vs Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles img_logo
36 mins ago
Tech Guide Episode 585: Your Gateway to the Latest Tech News and Reviews

Consumers eagerly awaiting the latest tech news and gadget reviews can now tune in to Episode 585 of the top-ranking podcast by Tech Guide, hosted by the esteemed editor Stephen Fenech. This episode bristles with updates on what’s new and trending in the technology world, from Apple’s upcoming major iOS update to LG’s runout sale

36 mins ago
Alzheimer's Disease Transmission: A Potential Link to Human Growth Hormone

In a major scientific breakthrough, researchers have uncovered the first evidence suggesting that Alzheimer’s disease can be transmitted between individuals through a medical treatment. This revelation is linked to the use of a human growth hormone, a treatment previously administered to patients but since banned due to its potential risk. Groundbreaking Discovery in Alzheimer’s Research

40 mins ago
Counterfeit Banknotes Flood Facebook: Australian Authorities Warn Against Fake Currency Scams

In a startling revelation, counterfeit banknotes are being openly advertised for sale on Facebook in Australia. One audacious seller claimed that the fake currency would pass as legitimate in major retail chains such as Coles and Woolworths. The deal on offer: a hefty $3,000 worth of counterfeit cash for a mere $250, payable via cryptocurrency.

43 mins ago
470-Year-Old Beech Tree Discovered in Krušné Hory Mountains: A Testament to Resilience

In the tranquil expanse of the Krušné Hory mountains, near the town of Horní Jiřetín, Czech Republic, a remarkable discovery has been made. Nestled amidst the verdant landscape, researchers have unearthed the country’s oldest beech tree, a living testament to history, with roots tracing back to the era when Ferdinand I ascended to the throne

49 mins ago
Veteran Professional Astonished by Unprecedented Labor Market Shifts

In a world grappling with the aftermath of a global pandemic, economic upheaval, and technological revolution, a seasoned professional has expressed astonishment at the unprecedented shifts occurring within the US labor market. This sentiment, coming from an individual with a wealth of experience, underscores the extraordinary nature of the changes in this sector. Unforeseen Transformations

51 mins ago
Undercover Israeli Forces Execute Hospital Assassination; Maserati Revamps Supercar Lineup

Under the veil of night, a group of Israeli special forces, masked as doctors and civilians, penetrated the seemingly impregnable walls of the Ibn Sina hospital in the West Bank. A clandestine operation unfolded on the third floor, resulting in the fatal shooting of three Palestinian militants. The victims were reportedly members of militant organizations

2 hours ago
Tech Earnings and Economic Indicators Shape Market Sentiment Ahead of Federal Reserve Decision

Investor sentiment was tested in the late trading session as a Nasdaq 100 tracking exchange traded fund took a hit due to mixed earnings reports from major tech companies. These reports surfaced amidst a global shift towards artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, altering the landscape of the tech world. Tech Giants’ Earnings Reports Alphabet Inc., the

tech

See more img_logo
23 mins ago
Choosing the Right Car in the Electric Era: Electric vs Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles img_logo
36 mins ago
Tech Guide Episode 585: Your Gateway to the Latest Tech News and Reviews

Consumers eagerly awaiting the latest tech news and gadget reviews can now tune in to Episode 585 of the top-ranking podcast by Tech Guide, hosted by the esteemed editor Stephen Fenech. This episode bristles with updates on what’s new and trending in the technology world, from Apple’s upcoming major iOS update to LG’s runout sale

36 mins ago
Alzheimer's Disease Transmission: A Potential Link to Human Growth Hormone

In a major scientific breakthrough, researchers have uncovered the first evidence suggesting that Alzheimer’s disease can be transmitted between individuals through a medical treatment. This revelation is linked to the use of a human growth hormone, a treatment previously administered to patients but since banned due to its potential risk. Groundbreaking Discovery in Alzheimer’s Research

40 mins ago
Counterfeit Banknotes Flood Facebook: Australian Authorities Warn Against Fake Currency Scams

In a startling revelation, counterfeit banknotes are being openly advertised for sale on Facebook in Australia. One audacious seller claimed that the fake currency would pass as legitimate in major retail chains such as Coles and Woolworths. The deal on offer: a hefty $3,000 worth of counterfeit cash for a mere $250, payable via cryptocurrency.

2 hours ago
Tech Earnings and Economic Indicators Shape Market Sentiment Ahead of Federal Reserve Decision

Investor sentiment was tested in the late trading session as a Nasdaq 100 tracking exchange traded fund took a hit due to mixed earnings reports from major tech companies. These reports surfaced amidst a global shift towards artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, altering the landscape of the tech world. Tech Giants’ Earnings Reports Alphabet Inc., the

2 hours ago
Fiat's Innovative 'Product Drop' Strategy for 500e Electric Vehicle Teased by Jennifer Lopez

Italian automaker Fiat, a brand under Stellantis, is changing the game in the auto industry with a novel marketing approach, adopting a ‘product drop’ strategy for its Fiat 500e electric vehicle. This strategy, borrowed from the fashion industry, involves the release of different variants of the 500e at specific times in limited quantities. The aim

Health

See more img_logo
img_logo
Freeman and Gove to Face UK Covid-19 Inquiry Over Scotland's Pandemic Response

In an inquiry set to reverberate through the halls of power, former Scottish Health Secretary Jeane Freeman and Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove will testify before the UK Covid-19 Inquiry in Edinburgh. The spotlight will be trained on Scotland’s response to the pandemic, with a contentious care home policy at the heart of the proceedings.

28 seconds ago

Aqsa Younas Rana
img_logo
Health
Debbie Hayton: A Transgender Journey Marked by Doubt and Regret
52 seconds ago Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
img_logo
Health
Turkey Ushers in a New Era of Health Care with Izmir City Hospital
56 seconds ago Safak Costu
img_logo
Health
Racial Disparities in Diagnosis and Treatment of Infantile Epilepsy Revealed
1 min ago Dil Bar Irshad
img_logo
Health
US to Respond to Troops Killed in Jordan; Disposable Vapes Banned; NHS 'National Scandal'
3 mins ago Justice Nwafor
img_logo
Health
High-Income Employees in South Korea Pay Maximum Health Insurance Premiums
3 mins ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Health
Corruption Charges Prompt Temporary Closure of Nkayi District Hospital's Nursing School
3 mins ago Olalekan Adigun
img_logo
Health
Generative AI: Revolutionizing Healthcare in Asia/Pacific with $100 Billion Annual Savings Forecasted
4 mins ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Food
Herban Soul Café: A New Herbal Tea Haven Opens in Birmingham
4 mins ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Health
Naples Trainer Zach Weidemeyer: A Journey from Bullying Victim to Fitness Inspirer
5 mins ago Safak Costu

Health

See more img_logo
img_logo
Freeman and Gove to Face UK Covid-19 Inquiry Over Scotland's Pandemic Response

In an inquiry set to reverberate through the halls of power, former Scottish Health Secretary Jeane Freeman and Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove will testify before the UK Covid-19 Inquiry in Edinburgh. The spotlight will be trained on Scotland’s response to the pandemic, with a contentious care home policy at the heart of the proceedings.

29 seconds ago

Aqsa Younas Rana
img_logo
Health
Debbie Hayton: A Transgender Journey Marked by Doubt and Regret
53 seconds ago Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
img_logo
Health
Turkey Ushers in a New Era of Health Care with Izmir City Hospital
57 seconds ago Safak Costu
img_logo
Health
Racial Disparities in Diagnosis and Treatment of Infantile Epilepsy Revealed
1 min ago Dil Bar Irshad
img_logo
Health
A Compilation of Lists: From Health Tips to Cultural Practices
2 mins ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Health
Neurotech's NTI164 Receives Approval for Phase I/II Clinical Trial in Spastic CP Treatment
2 mins ago Mahnoor Jehangir
img_logo
Health
US to Respond to Troops Killed in Jordan; Disposable Vapes Banned; NHS 'National Scandal'
3 mins ago Justice Nwafor
img_logo
Health
High-Income Employees in South Korea Pay Maximum Health Insurance Premiums
3 mins ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Health
Corruption Charges Prompt Temporary Closure of Nkayi District Hospital's Nursing School
3 mins ago Olalekan Adigun

human rights

See more img_logo
5 mins ago

Prabowo Subianto Reunites with Woman He Saved from Death Sentence

6 mins ago

Somalia Prime Minister Inaugurates Humanitarian Projects Funded by KSRelief and OIC

22 mins ago

Turkish Journalist Dicle Müftüoğlu's Hunger Strike: A Bid for Press Freedom

47 mins ago

African Parks, Involving Prince Harry, Investigates Rape Allegations Against Eco-Guards

most trending
8 hours ago
Shocking Investigation Reveals Alleged Abuses Against Congo's Baka People
9 hours ago
Kemp Leads Nationwide Push Against Human Trafficking
9 hours ago
Melbourne Doctor Sentenced for Forced Labor Offences: An Exploitation Tale
10 hours ago
Pringle Bay Residents Ordered to Evacuate Amid Raging Wildfire
9 hours ago
Maritime Industry Battles Seafarer Shortage with Innovative Strategies
8 hours ago
Afghanistan's National Unity Group Champions Women's Rights and Non-engagement with Taliban
9 hours ago
María Corina's Call to Arms: A Live Speech Amidst Venezuela's Political Crisis

human rights

See more img_logo
5 mins ago

Prabowo Subianto Reunites with Woman He Saved from Death Sentence

most trending
img_logo
8 hours ago
Shocking Investigation Reveals Alleged Abuses Against Congo's Baka People
img_logo
9 hours ago
Kemp Leads Nationwide Push Against Human Trafficking
img_logo
9 hours ago
Melbourne Doctor Sentenced for Forced Labor Offences: An Exploitation Tale
img_logo
10 hours ago
Pringle Bay Residents Ordered to Evacuate Amid Raging Wildfire
img_logo
9 hours ago
Maritime Industry Battles Seafarer Shortage with Innovative Strategies
img_logo
8 hours ago
Afghanistan's National Unity Group Champions Women's Rights and Non-engagement with Taliban
img_logo
9 hours ago
María Corina's Call to Arms: A Live Speech Amidst Venezuela's Political Crisis
22 mins ago

Somalia Prime Minister Inaugurates Humanitarian Projects Funded by KSRelief and OIC

22 mins ago

Turkish Journalist Dicle Müftüoğlu's Hunger Strike: A Bid for Press Freedom

47 mins ago

African Parks, Involving Prince Harry, Investigates Rape Allegations Against Eco-Guards

conflict & defense

See more img_logo
1 min ago
British Army Considers Conscription Amid Recruitment Crisis

Amidst a backdrop of international instability and heightened threats, the British Army is grappling with a growing issue: the dwindling numbers in its ranks. The crisis, highlighted by a former British Army colonel in a candid interview with Sky News, points to a mounting concern about the UK’s military preparedness and the sustainability of its

img_logo
img_logo
3 mins ago
China's Rocket Force Expansion: A New Military Challenge in Asia-Pacific
img_logo
7 mins ago
Deadly Drone Strike in Jordan: U.S. Service Members Killed in Attack
img_logo
7 mins ago
U.S. Deploys 300 Troops to Jordan in Response to Drone Attack
img_logo
8 mins ago
DEPOWA Lends Support to Widows of Fallen Soldiers
img_logo
8 mins ago
Philippine DOJ Dismisses Perjury Complaint Against Activists, Recommends Defamation Charges
img_logo
8 mins ago
UN Peacekeeper from Ghana Killed in South Sudan Clashes

conflict & defense

See more img_logo
1 min ago
British Army Considers Conscription Amid Recruitment Crisis

Amidst a backdrop of international instability and heightened threats, the British Army is grappling with a growing issue: the dwindling numbers in its ranks. The crisis, highlighted by a former British Army colonel in a candid interview with Sky News, points to a mounting concern about the UK’s military preparedness and the sustainability of its

img_logo
img_logo
3 mins ago
China's Rocket Force Expansion: A New Military Challenge in Asia-Pacific
img_logo
7 mins ago
Deadly Drone Strike in Jordan: U.S. Service Members Killed in Attack
img_logo
8 mins ago
DEPOWA Lends Support to Widows of Fallen Soldiers
img_logo
8 mins ago
Philippine DOJ Dismisses Perjury Complaint Against Activists, Recommends Defamation Charges
img_logo
8 mins ago
UN Peacekeeper from Ghana Killed in South Sudan Clashes
img_logo
20 mins ago
US Response to Drone Strike and Labour's Economic Proposals Discussed on Sky News

arts & entertainment

See more img_logo
img_logo
28 seconds ago
Cult of the Lamb Update: Sins of the Flesh Introduces New Gameplay Elements
img_logo
56 seconds ago
Enshrouded: A Guide to Choosing the Right Starting Class
img_logo
5 mins ago
Kathryn Bernardo-Jericho Rosales Encounter Sparks Collaboration Speculation
8 mins ago
Stardew Valley's 1.6 Update Set for 2024 Release; The Haunted Chocolatier in Development

Stardew Valley, the beloved farming simulator designed by Eric ‘Concerned Ape’ Barone, is poised to receive its anticipated 1.6 update in 2024. The developer has confirmed that this update, which is larger in scope than previously anticipated, is currently in the bug-fixing and polishing phase. Stardew Valley’s PC gamers will be the first to experience

8 mins ago
Blizzard Unveils Game-Enhancing Patch for Diablo 4's Season of the Construct

Responding to player feedback, Blizzard Entertainment has rolled out a new patch for Diablo 4’s Season of the Construct, aimed at enhancing gameplay experience. The patch includes crucial updates like fortifying the Echo of Malphas boss, now at level 100 with 30% more health, and offering higher rewards such as more Legendaries and Level 925

most trending
7 hours ago
Broadway Luminary Hinton Battle Dies at 67, Leaving a Rich Legacy
5 hours ago
Lily Collins Honors Phil Collins with Birthday Tribute
10 hours ago
Poland's Central Communication Port: A Strategic Boost for Economy and NATO Interests
9 hours ago
EPA Leverages Artistry to Bolster Water Restoration and Climate Resiliency
10 hours ago
Pringle Bay Residents Ordered to Evacuate Amid Raging Wildfire

arts & entertainment

See more img_logo
img_logo
28 seconds ago
Cult of the Lamb Update: Sins of the Flesh Introduces New Gameplay Elements
56 seconds ago
Enshrouded: A Guide to Choosing the Right Starting Class

Stepping into the world of Keen Games’ Enshrouded, players face a daunting array of choices. The first, and perhaps most critical, is the selection of a starting class. This decision sets the stage for the entire gaming experience, shaping the player’s approach to combat, resource gathering, and base building. With a catalogue of 12 distinct

img_logo
20 mins ago
GRYPHLINE Unveils Ex Astris: A Premium Mobile RPG Adventure
23 mins ago
Dragon's Dogma 2 Rumored to Target 30FPS on Next-Gen Consoles

As the gaming world eagerly awaits the release of Dragon’s Dogma 2, rumors are abuzz about the game’s performance specifications. The upcoming video game, slated for release on March 22 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, has been the subject of some speculation. A Japanese insider, recognized on Twitter as PC_Focus, has hinted

most trending
img_logo
7 hours ago
Broadway Luminary Hinton Battle Dies at 67, Leaving a Rich Legacy
img_logo
5 hours ago
Lily Collins Honors Phil Collins with Birthday Tribute
img_logo
10 hours ago
Poland's Central Communication Port: A Strategic Boost for Economy and NATO Interests
img_logo
9 hours ago
EPA Leverages Artistry to Bolster Water Restoration and Climate Resiliency
img_logo
10 hours ago
Pringle Bay Residents Ordered to Evacuate Amid Raging Wildfire
img_logo
8 mins ago
Stardew Valley's 1.6 Update Set for 2024 Release; The Haunted Chocolatier in Development

climate & environment

See more img_logo
39 mins ago
European Central Bank Signals Shift Towards Greener Monetary Policy img_logo
57 mins ago
Insider Warns of Escalating Global Supply Chain Issues due to Houthi Activity and Panama Canal Drought

The world is on edge as an insider warns of worsening global supply chain issues due to the escalating Houthi activity in the Red Sea and an unprecedented drought in the Panama Canal region. These two significant events, occurring simultaneously, are predicted to have a more profound effect on global supply chains than previously anticipated,

1 hour ago
Virgin Islands Committee Advances Bill to Update Building Code for Improved Resilience

In a decisive move towards enhanced resilience, the Committee on Disaster Recovery, Infrastructure, and Planning in the Virgin Islands has greenlit a bill aiming to align the local building code with nationally recognized standards. The long-overdue upgrade, which hasn’t seen a light of day since 2010, aims to address the lessons absorbed from the punishing

2 hours ago
Pasco County Establishes Office of Strategy and Sustainability: A Proactive Approach to Future Challenges

In a forward-thinking move, Pasco County in Florida has established a new department, the Office of Strategy and Sustainability. This office, headed by Dr. Marc Bellas, is entrusted with the responsibility of creating long-term goals and addressing pressing challenges such as rising sea levels, infrastructure improvement, and pandemic preparedness. This initiative is an attempt at

3 hours ago
EU-India Joint Research Projects Yield Significant Outcomes in Global Water Crisis

Transcending borders and uniting in the face of a global crisis, the European Union (EU) and India have joined forces to combat the worldwide water crisis that has left 2.1 billion people without access to safe water. Their joint research projects, initiated in 2018, have yielded significant outcomes, the most notable being the development of

3 hours ago
Fossil Fuel Industry Funded Early Climate Change Research, Documents Reveal

In a groundbreaking revelation, documents have uncovered that the fossil fuel industry was clandestinely involved in funding climate change research since 1954. This early involvement is suggestive of the industry’s awareness of the potential climate impacts due to carbon emissions, predating any previously known efforts by oil corporations. Unearthing the Hidden Funding According to the

3 hours ago
El Niño and Weather Anomalies: A Tale of India's January 2024 Climate

The onset of 2024 brought forth a significant shift in India’s weather dynamics, presenting anomalies stretched across various regions. Kolkata, for instance, recorded a noticeable deviation in its temperature patterns, with a mere four days registering temperatures below 13 degrees Celsius. This distinct contrast to its historical January weather trends, where temperatures typically dipped below

4 hours ago
Europe's Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Wake-Up Call from Climate Change

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has verified a record-shattering temperature for continental Europe, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing narrative of global climate change. On August 11, 2021, the thermometer hit a scorching 48.8 degrees Celsius (119.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in Syracuse, Sicily, eclipsing the prior record of 48 degrees Celsius set in Greece in

climate & environment

See more img_logo
39 mins ago
European Central Bank Signals Shift Towards Greener Monetary Policy img_logo
57 mins ago
Insider Warns of Escalating Global Supply Chain Issues due to Houthi Activity and Panama Canal Drought

The world is on edge as an insider warns of worsening global supply chain issues due to the escalating Houthi activity in the Red Sea and an unprecedented drought in the Panama Canal region. These two significant events, occurring simultaneously, are predicted to have a more profound effect on global supply chains than previously anticipated,

1 hour ago
Virgin Islands Committee Advances Bill to Update Building Code for Improved Resilience

In a decisive move towards enhanced resilience, the Committee on Disaster Recovery, Infrastructure, and Planning in the Virgin Islands has greenlit a bill aiming to align the local building code with nationally recognized standards. The long-overdue upgrade, which hasn’t seen a light of day since 2010, aims to address the lessons absorbed from the punishing

2 hours ago
Pasco County Establishes Office of Strategy and Sustainability: A Proactive Approach to Future Challenges

In a forward-thinking move, Pasco County in Florida has established a new department, the Office of Strategy and Sustainability. This office, headed by Dr. Marc Bellas, is entrusted with the responsibility of creating long-term goals and addressing pressing challenges such as rising sea levels, infrastructure improvement, and pandemic preparedness. This initiative is an attempt at

4 hours ago
Europe's Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Wake-Up Call from Climate Change

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has verified a record-shattering temperature for continental Europe, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing narrative of global climate change. On August 11, 2021, the thermometer hit a scorching 48.8 degrees Celsius (119.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in Syracuse, Sicily, eclipsing the prior record of 48 degrees Celsius set in Greece in

4 hours ago