Paralympic Medalist and Authors to Discuss ‘Pure Grit’ at OSU-Cascades

On January 23, Oregon State University-Cascades is set to host an enriching event featuring Paralympic medalist Kelly Crowley, alongside authors Lily Collison and Kara Buckley. The event will focus on their collaborative work, ‘Pure Grit’, an anthology of essays that give voice to individuals living with physical disabilities. The narratives delve into the lives of notable figures, including a Major League Baseball pitcher born without a hand, a digital designer battling muscular dystrophy, and a diplomat navigating life with hemiplegia.

‘Pure Grit’: A Testament to Resilience

The book ‘Pure Grit’ portrays the resilience of these individuals, transforming perceived limitations into unique strengths. The event at Tykeson Hall aims to shed light on these narratives, fostering a wider understanding and appreciation of the experiences of those living with physical disabilities. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the event commencing at 5:50 p.m.

Supporting Disability Research

The event also doubles as a fundraiser, with proceeds from book sales going towards physical disability research at the Gillette Children’s Hospital. By purchasing the book from online stores, attendees contribute to a cause that seeks to better understand and improve the lives of those living with physical disabilities.

Contributing to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation

Collison and Buckley, both board members of the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, have dedicated their efforts towards raising awareness and support for those living with Cerebral Palsy. The event serves as an extension of their ongoing advocacy, bringing these critical conversations into academic spaces such as Oregon State University-Cascades.