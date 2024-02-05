Paralympian Opens New Breast Screening Unit Extension in Worcestershire

Gold medal-winning Paralympian rower and breast cancer survivor, Erin Kennedy MBE, took centre stage as she officially opened a new extension to the Worcestershire and Herefordshire breast screening service. The extension, located in the Alexandra Hospital Breast Unit, marks a significant leap in the provision of breast services in the county.

A Collaborative Endeavour

The development of this project was made possible by a collaborative funding effort. The Worcestershire Breast Unit Haven charity, the Kildare Trust, and the NHS all played pivotal roles in financing the extension. Operational since 2022, the unit represents the culmination of a project initiated in 2021.

State-of-the-Art Facilities

The extension boasts three advanced ultrasound and mammogram machines, providing cutting-edge healthcare to the community. But the improvements do not stop here. The new wing also includes enhanced waiting areas, a dedicated counselling room, and improved amenities for staff, including a new staff room and upgraded office facilities.

Reputation for Excellence

At the helm of this project was Dr. Penny Haggett, the consultant radiologist who praised the enhanced capabilities of the unit. Emphasizing the high-quality healthcare it provides, the training opportunities for in-demand healthcare professionals, and the improved working environment for the staff, Dr. Haggett underscored the transformational impact of the extension. Recognized nationally for its excellence, the Worcestershire Breast Unit, with these latest enhancements, is set to further its reputation and service quality.