Health

Paraguay Declares Alert As Covid-19 and Influenza Cases Surge

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:19 pm EST
Paraguay Declares Alert As Covid-19 and Influenza Cases Surge

Paraguayan health authorities have raised a nationwide alert in the face of a marked increase in Covid-19 and influenza cases, which has begun to exert significant pressure on the nation’s healthcare infrastructure. The Health Surveillance’s latest report reveals a sharp ascent in Covid-19 infections, with a total of 975 new cases reported in the past week, compared to the 435 cases reported three weeks earlier. Alongside this, 70 hospitalizations and 2 deaths have been associated with the virus, the majority of which involved patients in the common ward, with a smaller percentage requiring intensive care.

The Age-Group Most Impacted

The outbreak has most severely impacted the 20 to 39 age group. However, a considerable number of cases have been detected in children aged 0 to 4 years. Central, Asunción, Guairá, and Itapúa have been identified as the regions most affected by the surge in cases, with women making up 60% of those hospitalized. The elderly, aged over 60 years, have the highest mortality rate.

Strain on the Healthcare System

The Health Ministry has recorded a total of 289 Covid-19 related deaths in 2023 and, as a result, has instructed health centers to remain vigilant for signs of respiratory illnesses and to expedite diagnoses. The public has been urged to seek medical attention promptly, practice precautionary measures such as wearing facemasks, and follow home isolation guidelines when symptoms are observed.

Importance of Vaccination

The ministry is also emphasizing the importance of vaccination, especially for those with preexisting conditions, and has highlighted the availability of a bivalent booster vaccine. This alert comes at a time when South Carolina continues to be categorized in the ‘very high’ category for flu cases, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hospitals in these regions have begun to brace for increased patient attendances as flu and Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

