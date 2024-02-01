Papua New Guinea's Largest Hospital Faces Mortuary Crisis Amid Storage Issues

Port Moresby General Hospital, Papua New Guinea's largest medical facility, stands on the precipice of a severe mortuary crisis. The hospital's primary mortuary, an integral part of its infrastructure, is currently grappling with a significant shortage of storage space. An overwhelming 64 compartments have been out of service since the festive season, and the situation has only worsened due to the breakdown of a refrigerated container meant for storing corpses.

A Deepening Crisis

Dr. Paki Molumi, the hospital's Chief Executive Officer, has confirmed the alarming state of affairs, revealing that the mortuary is now entirely full. Owing to the pressing situation, the hospital administration is planning a mass burial of unclaimed bodies within the coming three weeks. However, this is not a new issue for the hospital. The problem of storage has been a recurrent theme, despite various promises of assistance and resources from government agencies and partners.

Inevitable Consequences

In a recent statement, Dr. Koni Sobi, the Director of Medical Services, shed light on the challenges in repairing the aging infrastructure. Notably, one container's cooling system has failed recently, further compounding the problem. The hospital has since engaged a contractor for repairs. However, these necessary repairs cannot commence until the bodies are moved out.

Disturbingly, at least seven bodies have been spotted lying outside the mortuary, indicative of the dire circumstances. The unpleasant odor emanating from the morgue has started to affect nearby residents, adding another layer to this humanitarian crisis.

Unclaimed Bodies: A Growing Problem

Currently, there are 257 bodies and body parts that have been unclaimed since September 2023. The hospital staff have begun the grim task of transferring bodies to other containers, but these too are reaching full capacity. In an urgent plea to the public, the hospital has appealed to relatives of the deceased to collect their loved ones' bodies, in a bid to alleviate the immense strain on their resources.