Paphos Residents Rally Against 5G Tower Installation Near Local School

On a sleepy Sunday in the tranquil village of Konia, Paphos, an impassioned gathering of residents disrupted the serenity. The cause of their disturbance? A newly installed 5G tower looming near their local primary school. The community's collective voice echoed through the streets in protest, their demands resonating with a singular message: the immediate removal of the contentious antenna.

Voicing Concerns for Children's Safety

Armed with placards bearing slogans like "keep 5G antennas away from our children" and "no 5G in our school", the demonstrators made their apprehensions clear. They fear for the health and well-being of their young ones, citing the antenna's proximity to the educational institution as a potential risk. The community leader also voiced opposition to the disruptive placement of the antenna, arguing that it tarnishes the tranquillity and natural beauty of their village.

A Plea Ignored by Officials

In the wake of their protest, it has emerged that this public demonstration wasn't the community's first cry for help. In January, they had already communicated their concerns to various government officials, including the president and ministers. The company responsible for the installation of the antenna was also not spared from their objections. However, the community laments that their rights as taxpayers seem to have been infringed upon, noting a lack of progress since their initial complaint.

Seeking Equal Community Rights

Adding fuel to the fire is the perceived disparity in the treatment of different communities. The residents of Konia have noted that other communities have had the opportunity to be informed about and oppose 5G installations through their local councils. They feel this democratic process has been denied to them, further exacerbating their sense of injustice and sparking a renewed determination to have their grievances addressed.