PANTHERx Rare to Distribute Groundbreaking EB Treatment Filsuvez

In a significant development, PANTHERx Rare, a US-based specialty pharmacy, has been chosen by Chiesi Global Rare Diseases to distribute Filsuvez topical gel — the first approved treatment for wounds associated with dystrophic and junctional epidermolysis bullosa (EB) in patients aged 6 months and older.

A Groundbreaking Treatment

Filsuvez, a groundbreaking treatment, is intended for patients suffering from two major types of EB — dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB) and junctional epidermolysis bullosa (JEB). Both these inherited disorders cause extremely fragile skin that blisters and wounds easily, resulting in severe pain and limited mobility. The primary function of Filsuvez is to accelerate wound healing during dressing changes, aiming to achieve complete wound closure within 45 days.

Focusing on Rare and Orphan Diseases

Specializing in rare and orphan diseases, PANTHERx Rare has carved a niche for itself by offering access and support services to those affected. It distributes several orphan products and has been lauded for its commitment to patient satisfaction. The pharmacy’s dedication towards its patients has earned it the MMIT Patient Choice Award six times, including in 2023.

Chiesi Global Rare Diseases – Ensuring Equal Access

A business unit of the Chiesi Group, Chiesi Global Rare Diseases is committed to delivering therapies for rare diseases and ensuring equal access to treatments. The partnership with PANTHERx Rare is a significant step towards improving the lives of EB patients by providing them access to this revolutionary treatment.