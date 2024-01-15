en English
Health

Panelists Highlight Breast Cancer Challenges and the Importance of Self-Advocacy in Health

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:43 am EST
Panelists Highlight Breast Cancer Challenges and the Importance of Self-Advocacy in Health

Elizabeth Richard, a 27-year-old scrub tech, is a testament to the importance of self-advocacy in health. A lump in her breast, discovered by her own vigilance, led to a diagnosis of breast cancer. This experience was shared at a panel discussion organized by the New Orleans Musicians Clinic & Assistance Foundation, where Richard and other panelists underscored the significance of early detection and knowledge of one’s body in combating cancer.

Disparities in Preventative Care

The panelists highlighted the hurdles faced while accessing preventative care, particularly for women under 40. Many insurance policies fall short of covering mammograms for this age group, creating a barrier to early detection. The panelists stressed the need for policy changes to bridge this gap in healthcare.

Higher Mortality Rates Among Black Women

Black women face a higher mortality rate from breast cancer, a fact that the panelists attributed to several factors. These include the lack of insurance, limited access to healthcare, and institutional biases. A recent study pinpointed another contributing factor: the underuse of advanced imaging technology, such as breast MRIs, in Louisiana. The panelists urged for wider use of this technology to improve detection rates and, in turn, survival rates.

Addressing Distrust and Lack of Awareness

One issue that surfaced during the panel discussion was the distrust in the medical system prevalent within the Black community, leading to a reluctance to seek medical help. Coupled with a lack of awareness about cancer monitoring, this distrust exacerbates the health disparities experienced by Black women. The panelists called for efforts to build trust and raise awareness about cancer in these communities.

A Call to Action

In the face of these challenges, the panelists’ stories served as a call to action. They emphasized the need for more healthcare initiatives and awareness campaigns to combat the high mortality rates from breast cancer in Louisiana, particularly amongst Black women. Their experiences serve as a stark reminder of the importance of self-advocacy in health and the urgency of addressing disparities in healthcare access.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

