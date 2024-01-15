en English
Health

Pandemic Stress and Geopolitical Tensions Fuel Rise in Russian Alcoholism Cases

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:55 am EST
Pandemic Stress and Geopolitical Tensions Fuel Rise in Russian Alcoholism Cases

For the first time in more than a decade, Russia is witnessing a worrying upswing in alcoholism cases. The ‘Healthcare in Russia-2023′ report by the federal statistics agency, Rosstat, shines a stark light on the mounting crisis. In 2022 alone, the number of new diagnoses for alcohol dependence and alcoholic psychosis rose to approximately 54,200, a significant increase from the previous years’ figures.

Decade-long decline in Alcoholism Reversed

For over a decade, from 2010 to 2021, Russia had observed a steady decline in alcoholism cases. The numbers had fallen from over 150,000 to around 53,000. This reduction was largely credited to a series of rigorous government measures. These included restricting alcohol sales and advertisements, coupled with a robust campaign promoting healthy lifestyles. Such efforts also led to a significant reduction in deaths from alcohol poisoning.

The Pandemic Effect

However, the coronavirus pandemic seems to have reversed this trend. The Health Ministry has noted a worrying uptick in alcoholism cases since the onset of the global health crisis. The stress and anxiety caused by the pandemic, coupled with escalating geopolitical tensions, have been identified as key contributors to this alarming trend.

Global Echoes

This trend is not unique to Russia. Similar patterns have been observed across the globe. In the United States, there has been a surge in alcohol consumption and related deaths. The United Kingdom too reported a notable increase in alcohol purchases and deaths from alcohol-related liver diseases during the pandemic. Renowned psychiatrist Ruslan Isaev links the rise in alcoholism and alcoholic psychosis to these socio-economic changes and geopolitical challenges.

In conclusion, the rising cases of alcoholism in Russia, and indeed across the world, underscore the urgent need for comprehensive and targeted interventions. The pandemic has not only attacked our physical health but has also cast long shadows on our mental wellbeing, necessitating a global response that addresses not just the virus, but its far-reaching socio-psychological repercussions.

