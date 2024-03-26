Pandemic Spurs Surge in Youth Marijuana-Related ER Visits, CDC Reports

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has unveiled alarming statistics indicating a significant rise in emergency room visits by young individuals due to marijuana consumption during the pandemic, with children under 11 experiencing a 214% increase. Pediatric emergency care specialists, like Dr. Caleb Ward from Children's National in Washington, D.C., note an uptick in cases involving the ingestion of edibles, often mistaken for regular candies or snacks due to their packaging.

Escalating Numbers Among the Young

The recent CDC study highlights a worrying trend, particularly post the enforcement of stay-at-home orders in 2020, suggesting some teenagers turned to marijuana to cope with pandemic-induced stress. This era saw a slight 8% increase in cannabis-related ER visits among 15 to 24-year-olds, but a more pronounced rise among younger demographics. Girls aged 11 to 14 saw a 111% increase in marijuana-related ER visits, a statistic that starkly contrasts with the 24% rise observed in boys of the same age group.

Accidental Ingestions and Federal Responses

The spike in ER visits among children younger than 11 has been largely attributed to accidental poisonings from marijuana edibles, which are often packaged in a way that appeals to children. In response, federal regulators, including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), have issued warnings to companies selling THC-containing products mimicking regular snacks. These preventative measures aim to mitigate the risk of accidental ingestion, particularly among very young children, whose symptoms can be challenging to diagnose.

Preventive Measures and Recommendations

Experts urge parents to store edibles securely and out of children's reach, akin to other hazardous items within the home. Dr. Ward emphasizes the importance of asking about the presence of such products in homes where children may visit, drawing a parallel with inquiries about firearm safety during playdates and sleepovers. This proactive approach is essential in safeguarding children's health and preventing accidental ingestions that lead to emergency room visits.