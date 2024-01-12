Pandemic Spurs Surge in Dog Attacks: UK Hospitals and Legislation Respond

Across the United Kingdom, an alarming rise in the number of patients requiring plastic surgery due to dog attacks has been noted, a trend that has starkly escalated since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Queen Victoria Hospital in East Grinstead has become a stark witness to this burgeoning crisis, with admissions for victims of dog attacks doubling from 116 in 2019 to a staggering 237 in 2022.

Surge in Dog Ownership and Attacks

Consultant surgeon Siva Kumar has observed a conspicuous rise in dog bites that coincides with the increase in dog ownership during the pandemic. The figures paint a grim picture – the number of children suffering from dog bites has also doubled. Treating young victims, who now bear the burden of potentially lifelong scarring, has underscored the emotional toll of this issue.

National Figures Confirm the Alarming Trend

National figures released by NHS Digital add weight to the observations. Over the last decade, there has been a 47% increase in hospital admissions due to dog bites, with the number of cases rising from 6,317 in 2012-13 to 9,277 in 2022-23. The rise, however, is slightly smaller at 8% when considering only cases involving under-18s.

Government and Police Collaboration

In response to the surge in dog attacks, the UK government has stepped in to collaborate with police forces. The spike in attacks has prompted legislative action. The XL Bully breed, implicated in a series of fatal attacks, has been added to the list of banned breeds under the Dangerous Dog Act. This decision was catalysed by a series of unfortunate fatalities, including an incident that claimed the life of 52-year-old Ian Price. As of this month, ownership of XL Bullies now necessitates registration, and selling or abandoning the breed has been criminalized.