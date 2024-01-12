en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Pandemic Spurs Surge in Dog Attacks: UK Hospitals and Legislation Respond

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:47 am EST
Pandemic Spurs Surge in Dog Attacks: UK Hospitals and Legislation Respond

Across the United Kingdom, an alarming rise in the number of patients requiring plastic surgery due to dog attacks has been noted, a trend that has starkly escalated since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Queen Victoria Hospital in East Grinstead has become a stark witness to this burgeoning crisis, with admissions for victims of dog attacks doubling from 116 in 2019 to a staggering 237 in 2022.

Surge in Dog Ownership and Attacks

Consultant surgeon Siva Kumar has observed a conspicuous rise in dog bites that coincides with the increase in dog ownership during the pandemic. The figures paint a grim picture – the number of children suffering from dog bites has also doubled. Treating young victims, who now bear the burden of potentially lifelong scarring, has underscored the emotional toll of this issue.

National Figures Confirm the Alarming Trend

National figures released by NHS Digital add weight to the observations. Over the last decade, there has been a 47% increase in hospital admissions due to dog bites, with the number of cases rising from 6,317 in 2012-13 to 9,277 in 2022-23. The rise, however, is slightly smaller at 8% when considering only cases involving under-18s.

Government and Police Collaboration

In response to the surge in dog attacks, the UK government has stepped in to collaborate with police forces. The spike in attacks has prompted legislative action. The XL Bully breed, implicated in a series of fatal attacks, has been added to the list of banned breeds under the Dangerous Dog Act. This decision was catalysed by a series of unfortunate fatalities, including an incident that claimed the life of 52-year-old Ian Price. As of this month, ownership of XL Bullies now necessitates registration, and selling or abandoning the breed has been criminalized.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
17 seconds ago
ZimStat's 2022 Census: A Demographic Snapshot of Bulawayo Province
In a recent release from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat), findings from the April 2022 Population and Housing Census have painted a vivid demographic picture of Bulawayo province. With a life expectancy of 62.6 years, Bulawayo trails slightly behind the national average of 64.7 years, spotlighting the need for health and welfare improvements. Gender
ZimStat's 2022 Census: A Demographic Snapshot of Bulawayo Province
Abortion Survivor Shares Empowering Message of Hope and Forgiveness
22 mins ago
Abortion Survivor Shares Empowering Message of Hope and Forgiveness
Billi Mucklow's Reveals Struggle with Severe Skin Condition and Road to Recovery
26 mins ago
Billi Mucklow's Reveals Struggle with Severe Skin Condition and Road to Recovery
Residents Save Life in Christmas Eve Crisis at Treendale Retirement Home
2 mins ago
Residents Save Life in Christmas Eve Crisis at Treendale Retirement Home
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 mins ago
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Princess Mary's Coronation: A Family's Mixed Presence
18 mins ago
Princess Mary's Coronation: A Family's Mixed Presence
Latest Headlines
World News
ZimStat's 2022 Census: A Demographic Snapshot of Bulawayo Province
18 seconds
ZimStat's 2022 Census: A Demographic Snapshot of Bulawayo Province
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Potential Victory and Its Implications for China Relations
55 seconds
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Potential Victory and Its Implications for China Relations
Residents Save Life in Christmas Eve Crisis at Treendale Retirement Home
2 mins
Residents Save Life in Christmas Eve Crisis at Treendale Retirement Home
Iowa Caucus: Potential for DeSantis to Outperform Expectations
2 mins
Iowa Caucus: Potential for DeSantis to Outperform Expectations
Sheikh Hasina Begins Fifth Term as Bangladesh Prime Minister amid Controversy
2 mins
Sheikh Hasina Begins Fifth Term as Bangladesh Prime Minister amid Controversy
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Paves the Way for Development with Key Decisions
5 mins
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Paves the Way for Development with Key Decisions
Odisha Clinches Victory in Women's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2024
6 mins
Odisha Clinches Victory in Women's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2024
2024: Year of Liberation and Reunification for Cyprus?
7 mins
2024: Year of Liberation and Reunification for Cyprus?
Wales Wing Rio Dyer Set for Return in Dragons' Challenge Cup Match Against Zebre
8 mins
Wales Wing Rio Dyer Set for Return in Dragons' Challenge Cup Match Against Zebre
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 mins
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
2 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
3 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
3 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
3 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
3 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app