Health

Pandemic Fuels Burnout Among Christian Clergy in US, Reveals Survey

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:35 pm EST
A recent survey by the Hartford Institute for Religion Research has uncovered a disconcerting trend of clergy burnout among Christian sects in the United States. The study reveals that over 40% of the clergy have contemplated leaving their congregations since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, with more than half considering a complete exit from the ministry.

Burnout Amid Pandemic

The study, conducted in the fall of 2023, was part of the Exploring the Pandemic Impact on Congregations project. It revealed that approximately 10% of the clergy often ponder stepping down, echoing the ‘collective trauma’ experienced by religious leaders and their communities during the pandemic. The reasons for this burnout are multifaceted, ranging from reduced attendance and volunteerism to resistance to change and broader societal challenges such as rural population decline.

The Decline: Not a New Phenomenon

The report suggests that this trend of declining engagement is not entirely new. The median in-person attendance at churches has been witnessing a downward trend since the early 2000s. Among the clergy, mainline Protestant leaders are most likely to consider leaving, followed by evangelical Protestants. In contrast, Catholic and Orthodox priests exhibit less inclination towards this thought.

A Silver Lining Amid the Crisis

Despite the high rates of burnout, the survey also uncovers a positive aspect. Most of the clergy reported good mental and physical health, with an increase in their spiritual practices since the pandemic’s onset. The survey encompassed approximately 1,700 Christian clergy from over 40 denominations, providing a comprehensive view of the situation.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

