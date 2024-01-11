Pandemic Fuels Burnout Among Christian Clergy in US, Reveals Survey

A recent survey by the Hartford Institute for Religion Research has uncovered a disconcerting trend of clergy burnout among Christian sects in the United States. The study reveals that over 40% of the clergy have contemplated leaving their congregations since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, with more than half considering a complete exit from the ministry.

Burnout Amid Pandemic

The study, conducted in the fall of 2023, was part of the Exploring the Pandemic Impact on Congregations project. It revealed that approximately 10% of the clergy often ponder stepping down, echoing the ‘collective trauma’ experienced by religious leaders and their communities during the pandemic. The reasons for this burnout are multifaceted, ranging from reduced attendance and volunteerism to resistance to change and broader societal challenges such as rural population decline.

The Decline: Not a New Phenomenon

The report suggests that this trend of declining engagement is not entirely new. The median in-person attendance at churches has been witnessing a downward trend since the early 2000s. Among the clergy, mainline Protestant leaders are most likely to consider leaving, followed by evangelical Protestants. In contrast, Catholic and Orthodox priests exhibit less inclination towards this thought.

A Silver Lining Amid the Crisis

Despite the high rates of burnout, the survey also uncovers a positive aspect. Most of the clergy reported good mental and physical health, with an increase in their spiritual practices since the pandemic’s onset. The survey encompassed approximately 1,700 Christian clergy from over 40 denominations, providing a comprehensive view of the situation.