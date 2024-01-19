Pandemic Drives Linguistic Shift, Introducing Scientific Terms into Everyday Speech

The COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented global event, has left an indelible mark on our lives, redefining norms and altering our language. As linguist Ben Zimmer observes, our everyday conversations now incorporate terms previously confined to scientific discourses and academic literature— a testament to the pandemic's profound impact.

Advertisment

Scientific Jargon in Everyday Conversations

Zimmer, a language columnist for The Wall Street Journal and chair of the New Words Committee for the American Dialect Society, points out that terms such as 'superspreader,' 'asymptomatic', and 'social distancing' have permeated our daily vernacular. These words, appearing novel to most, are in fact deeply rooted in history.

A Glimpse into the Origins

Advertisment

For instance, the phrase 'contact tracing' can be traced back to 1910 in medical journals while 'quarantine' has its origins in a Renaissance-era Italian term. The latter, demonstrating linguistic creativity during the pandemic, has given birth to expressions like 'quarantini' and 'quaranbeard.'

Word of the Year: 'COVID'

In a recent virtual meeting, the American Dialect Society voted for the 2020 Word of the Year. Despite other strong contenders like 'doomscrolling' and 'social distancing,' it was the word 'COVID' that came out on top — a fitting symbol for a year defined by the global health crisis.

The Case of 'Dugnad'

The pandemic's influence on language isn't just limited to English. The Norwegian government, during the course of the pandemic, used the term 'dugnad' in public health communication. However, the use of culturally specific terms in multicultural societies can sometimes lead to communication barriers and inadvertently increase health disparities. This underscores the need for culturally and linguistically sensitive health communication strategies during a global crisis.