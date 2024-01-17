Pancreatic Cancer Mortality Linked to Race, Education, and Occupation, South African Study Reveals

A recent study by the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa has illuminated significant correlations between pancreatic cancer mortality and factors such as race, education, and occupation. The research, which scrutinized data from 1997 to 2016 provided by Statistics SA, encompassed 23,581 cases, and an equal number of controls matched by age, sex, and year of death.

Occupation and Education as Risk Factors

The study's findings revealed that males engaged in managerial and craft-related trades, as well as females in managerial, professional, clerical support, and elementary occupations, bore a higher risk of succumbing to pancreatic cancer. These findings underscore the potential role of workplace and educational factors in cancer susceptibility.

Smoking and Chemical Exposure

In particular, the study identified smoking as a significant risk factor, especially for women. Furthermore, researchers noted that exposure to solvents such as formaldehyde, used in hospital settings and chemical production, and dichloromethane, used in the food and pharmaceutical industries, could be implicated in the increased risk. The Western Cape and Gauteng regions showed the highest number of cases, suggesting regional variations in exposure and risk.

Workplace Interventions and Further Research

According to the researchers, workplace interventions such as avoiding smoking, early diagnosis and treatment of pancreatic cancer, and proper use of protective equipment could help mitigate the risk. Nevertheless, the study's limitations, including a lack of detailed information on occupational risk factors and the duration of smoking and employment, necessitate further research. The research underscores the need for a more profound evaluation of other factors influencing pancreatic cancer mortality.