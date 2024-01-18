Panbela Therapeutics: Innovating Cancer Therapy

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is making strides in the realm of cancer treatment. The company's focus is on developing innovative treatments that aim to revolutionize the therapeutic landscape for cancer patients, with a special emphasis on metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Advertisment

A Portfolio of Potential

The company boasts a portfolio of product candidates, including Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has successfully completed a Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial. Ivospemin is being developed to address the pressing need for effective treatments for metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Another standout candidate in Panbela's roster is FlynpoviTM, a pioneering drug combination comprising eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac. The company is also channeling efforts into the development of Eflornithine, a compound that functions as an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of ornithine decarboxylase, an enzyme associated with cancer cell growth.

Collaborative Efforts for Progress

Advertisment

In a bid to expedite the development of Ivospemin (SBP-101), Panbela has established a research agreement with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. This collaboration signifies the company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of cancer treatment research and development, leveraging the expertise of one of the world's leading medical research institutions.

A Journey of Evolution

Founded in 2011 as Sun BioPharma, Inc., the organization underwent a name change to Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2020, marking a new chapter in its journey. The company, based in Waconia, Minnesota, continues to uphold its mission to bring novel cancer therapies from the lab to the clinical setting, offering hope to countless patients worldwide.