Panama Ushers in Regulated Medical Cannabis Market with License Awards

After more than two years since its legalization, medical marijuana in Panama is poised for a significant leap. The Panamanian government has awarded business licenses to seven companies, marking the initiation of a regulated medical cannabis market in the country. The National Directorate of Pharmacy and Drugs selected these companies following an extensive evaluation, representing the first batch of licenses issued since the legalization in 2021.

A Regulatory Framework in Place

In a move to establish a structured medical cannabis industry, Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo signed two decrees in 2022. These decrees provide a comprehensive set of rules governing the cultivation, import, export, and sale of medical cannabis in the country. The regulations also extend to the use of cannabis for therapeutic, medical, veterinary, scientific, and research purposes.

License Winners: Authorized and Ready

The seven companies that have emerged victorious in the licensing process can now legally import and export medical cannabis. They are also permitted to cultivate and sell cannabis within the country, bridging the gap between patients and this crucial medical resource. This move is a testament to Panama's commitment to making medical cannabis accessible, thereby serving its citizens and contributing to global medical advancements.

A New Chapter for Panama's Medical Cannabis Market

The granting of these licenses signifies the beginning of a regulated medical marijuana industry in Panama. It paves the way for both domestic and international trade in the medical cannabis sector, opening up a world of opportunities for businesses and consumers alike. As the industry matures, it holds the promise of economic growth, increased research, and improved patient care in Panama.