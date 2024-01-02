Panaji Health Minister Announces Major Healthcare Upgrades in Cacora Curchorem

In a significant move towards bolstering healthcare in Panaji, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has announced a major upgrade for the community health centre at Cacora Curchorem. The health centre is set to be converted into a subdistrict hospital, following the request made by Curchorem MLA Nilesh Cabral. This initiative is expected to yield the second subdistrict hospital in the state, succeeding the one in Ponda.

Approval and Execution Process

The process of approval, as outlined by Minister Rane, will involve obtaining consent from the director of health services in the forthcoming days. The proposal will then be forwarded to the chief minister for final approval. The health minister has assured that the entire process will be swift, aiming to expedite the availability of improved health services for the local population.

Introduction of Jan Aushadhi Kendra

In addition to the hospital upgrade, Minister Rane also spoke about the possibility of establishing a Jan Aushadhi Kendra at the centre. The Kendra is a government initiative designed to provide affordable medicines to the public. This service has already been successfully implemented in the South Goa District Hospital, and its introduction at the Cacora Curchorem centre is expected to make healthcare more accessible and affordable.

Impacts and Future Prospects

The introduction of a subdistrict hospital and Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Curchorem promises to drastically improve the local healthcare landscape. It will not only provide the local population with access to advanced medical facilities but also ensure the availability of affordable medicines. This combined approach aims to alleviate the financial burden of healthcare and increase the overall health and wellbeing of the community.