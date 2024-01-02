en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Panaji Health Minister Announces Major Healthcare Upgrades in Cacora Curchorem

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST
Panaji Health Minister Announces Major Healthcare Upgrades in Cacora Curchorem

In a significant move towards bolstering healthcare in Panaji, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has announced a major upgrade for the community health centre at Cacora Curchorem. The health centre is set to be converted into a subdistrict hospital, following the request made by Curchorem MLA Nilesh Cabral. This initiative is expected to yield the second subdistrict hospital in the state, succeeding the one in Ponda.

Approval and Execution Process

The process of approval, as outlined by Minister Rane, will involve obtaining consent from the director of health services in the forthcoming days. The proposal will then be forwarded to the chief minister for final approval. The health minister has assured that the entire process will be swift, aiming to expedite the availability of improved health services for the local population.

Introduction of Jan Aushadhi Kendra

In addition to the hospital upgrade, Minister Rane also spoke about the possibility of establishing a Jan Aushadhi Kendra at the centre. The Kendra is a government initiative designed to provide affordable medicines to the public. This service has already been successfully implemented in the South Goa District Hospital, and its introduction at the Cacora Curchorem centre is expected to make healthcare more accessible and affordable.

Impacts and Future Prospects

The introduction of a subdistrict hospital and Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Curchorem promises to drastically improve the local healthcare landscape. It will not only provide the local population with access to advanced medical facilities but also ensure the availability of affordable medicines. This combined approach aims to alleviate the financial burden of healthcare and increase the overall health and wellbeing of the community.

0
Health India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Goa Gears Up for International Purple Fest, Prioritizing Inclusivity and Accessibility

By Dil Bar Irshad

Target's 'New Year, New You' Promotion: Helping Consumers Achieve Resolutions

By Justice Nwafor

Guyana Calls for More Cuban Nurses Amid Healthcare Crisis

By Olalekan Adigun

FDA Issues Warning Against Energy Booster ForeverMen for Hidden Sildenafil Content

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Baltimore Health Experts and Parents Advocate Fitness for Children in ...
@Fitness · 6 mins
Baltimore Health Experts and Parents Advocate Fitness for Children in ...
heart comment 0
Toronto Maple Leafs GM Unveils Holistic Reset Plan for Goalie Ilya Samsonov

By Salman Khan

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Unveils Holistic Reset Plan for Goalie Ilya Samsonov
Hockey GM Unveils Comprehensive ‘Reset’ Plan for Goaltender Ilya Samsonov

By Salman Khan

Hockey GM Unveils Comprehensive 'Reset' Plan for Goaltender Ilya Samsonov
Ice Hockey’s Innovative Approach: Ilya Samsonov’s Physical and Mental Reset

By Salman Khan

Ice Hockey's Innovative Approach: Ilya Samsonov's Physical and Mental Reset
Toronto Maple Leafs’ Plan for Ilya Samsonov’s ‘Physical and Mental Reset’

By Salman Khan

Toronto Maple Leafs' Plan for Ilya Samsonov's 'Physical and Mental Reset'
Latest Headlines
World News
Goa Gears Up for International Purple Fest, Prioritizing Inclusivity and Accessibility
30 seconds
Goa Gears Up for International Purple Fest, Prioritizing Inclusivity and Accessibility
Boston Celtics' Home Game Streak: A Nod to the Past, A Caution for the Future
49 seconds
Boston Celtics' Home Game Streak: A Nod to the Past, A Caution for the Future
Missouri Governor Issues Order Limiting Foreign Land Ownership Near Military Sites
54 seconds
Missouri Governor Issues Order Limiting Foreign Land Ownership Near Military Sites
Press Secretary KJP Defends Biden's Immigration Stance Amidst Rising Criticism
59 seconds
Press Secretary KJP Defends Biden's Immigration Stance Amidst Rising Criticism
Los Angeles Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua: On the Verge of Setting an NFL Record
59 seconds
Los Angeles Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua: On the Verge of Setting an NFL Record
Alabama Legislature to Tackle Gambling and School Choice in 2024
1 min
Alabama Legislature to Tackle Gambling and School Choice in 2024
The Rising 'McLaughlin Effect' Sparks Hope for Minnesota Timberwolves
1 min
The Rising 'McLaughlin Effect' Sparks Hope for Minnesota Timberwolves
Air Jordan 38 Low to Launch with Unisex Sizing, Echoing Air Jordan 38 GS Colorways
1 min
Air Jordan 38 Low to Launch with Unisex Sizing, Echoing Air Jordan 38 GS Colorways
USF Men's Basketball Team Enjoys Strong Start Under New Coach
1 min
USF Men's Basketball Team Enjoys Strong Start Under New Coach
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
21 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
1 hour
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
1 hour
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app