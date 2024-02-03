Palestinian Neurosurgeon's Exodus: A Journey from Gaza to the UAE

In the dimmed lights of Gaza's largest hospital, Al Shifa, stood Husam Abukhedeir, a Palestinian neurosurgeon who had dedicated his life to healing the wounded, the war-ridden, the helpless. But as the recent conflict escalated, claiming around 27,000 Palestinian lives and causing extensive infrastructure damage, Abukhedeir found himself at an impasse. He realized that the war was not only shattering the city he loved but was also undermining his ability as a physician and posing a risk to his family. His decision was momentous - he left his native Gaza in November for the United Arab Emirates, where he accepted a neurosurgery position.

The Journey of a Dream

The journey to this critical decision was anything but smooth. Abukhedeir, raised by teacher parents who spent their summers in Gaza, had nurtured the dream of becoming a doctor since his childhood. Despite financial constraints and travel complexities faced by Gazans, he pursued his medical education in Sudan on a scholarship. He chose not to visit his family for six years to avoid potential travel issues, a testament to his unwavering dedication to his dream.

A Doctor's Homecoming

After graduating, Abukhedeir returned to Gaza, the place he called home. He joined Al Shifa Hospital, where he would eventually lead the neurosurgery department. The 2008-09 conflict with Israel, however, nudged him towards a specialization in neurosurgery. His pursuit for knowledge and expertise didn't stop there. Abukhedeir sought further training in Jordan and accumulated additional expertise from the U.S., Asia, and Europe.

War, Exodus, and Hope

But the escalating conflict in recent years posed unprecedented challenges. With a death toll rising and the city's infrastructure crumbling, Abukhedeir, a holder of a U.S. green card, felt the pull to ensure the safety of his family and the need for a stable environment to practice his profession. Thus, he decided to relocate to the United Arab Emirates. Yet, despite the hardships and the heart-wrenching decision to leave, he remains hopeful about returning to Gaza. His dream? To rebuild and contribute to his community, to develop a neurosurgery department and residency training program, and to continue serving the people of Gaza with his healing hands.