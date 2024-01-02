Palestinian Health Crisis Intensifies: Cancer Patient Deaths and Hospital Closure Highlight Urgent Need for Intervention

In a tragic turn of events, a 49-year-old female Palestinian patient from the Gaza Strip, suffering from an advanced stage of breast cancer, has passed away in the United Arab Emirates. The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in the UAE reported her demise after she faced severe health complications. Despite providing intensive treatment at a specialized healthcare facility in the UAE, her condition deteriorated, highlighting the complexities of treating advanced cancer while underscoring the collaborative healthcare efforts between regions.

Death in Detention and the Plight of Cancer Patients

Adding to the grim tally, Abdul Rahman Bassem Al-Bahsh, a 23-year-old Palestinian detainee from Nablus, also succumbed in an Israeli jail. His death marks the seventh Palestinian casualty in Israeli prisons since October 7. The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has accused Israel of kidnapping nearly 3,000 Palestinian civilians, pushing for international pressure on Tel Aviv to end its policy of enforced disappearance. Reports of mistreatment and humiliation of Palestinian detainees, including women and children, by Israeli soldiers continue to surface.

Amidst these dire circumstances, the only hospital for cancer patients in Gaza, the Palestinian-Turkish Friendship Hospital, was forced to shut down due to Israeli aggression. This closure left over 10,000 cancer patients without necessary medical care. The hospital, now significantly damaged and rendered out of service due to Israeli airstrikes, has exacerbated the already challenging situation for cancer patients in the besieged enclave.

Cancer Care Crisis in Gaza

The closure of the Palestinian-Turkish Friendship Hospital presents a grim picture of the healthcare crisis in Gaza. With the hospital now inoperable, approximately 10,000 cancer patients in the Gaza Strip are facing a critical situation due to the lack of access to essential medication. The ongoing aggression against the Strip, lasting almost 88 days, has forced the hospital’s closure, leaving cancer patients in Gaza in inhumane conditions, devoid of necessary cancer treatment medications.

The hospital’s director, Dr. Subhi Skaik, has termed the situation as compelling and inhumane, urging countries worldwide to help reinstate the hospital’s operations. The Turkish government-funded hospital was severely bombed by the Israeli army, highlighting the systematic targeting of hospitals and medical centers in Gaza by Israeli forces.

Human Rights Violations and Call for Global Intervention

The death of Abdulrahman Bahash in Megiddo prison and the lack of medical treatment for cancer patients in Gaza have raised concerns about human rights violations and the harsh conditions faced by Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons. The ongoing Israeli onslaught on Gaza has led to the death of at least 21,978 Palestinians and the injury of 57,697 others, underscoring the urgent need for global intervention to address the humanitarian crisis in the region.