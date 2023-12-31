Palantir’s NHS England Data Contract Sparks Controversy and Calls for Activism

Concerns are escalating in the UK over a £330 million contract awarded by NHS England to American spy technology firm, Palantir, to manage a federated data platform that unifies patient records. The contract has incited opposition from several groups including the British Medical Association, the Doctors Association UK, patient advocacy groups, and privacy campaigners.

Controversial Involvement of Palantir

The involvement of Palantir in NHS England’s data management has stirred controversy largely due to its co-founder, Peter Thiel‘s contentious views on public institutions and the potential implications on patient data privacy. This has led to public outcry and protests with hundreds of health workers shutting down Palantir’s central London headquarters in opposition to the contract.

Amidst the controversy, the Good Law Project, a non-profit led by barrister Jolyon Maugham, is initiating legal action against NHS England’s utilization of patient data. The organization has claimed to uncover attempts by a PR firm, Topham Guerin, to discredit their efforts on behalf of Palantir.

A Call for Social Activism

There is a growing call for social activism to counter the current Conservative government’s handling of the NHS and preserve democracy. This activism draws an analogy with the characters in J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’ who unite to save Middle-earth. However, skepticism towards the mainstream media’s ability to challenge the government due to perceived biases has led to an appeal for public support of social media advocacy and crowdfunding to counter misinformation and protect democratic values.