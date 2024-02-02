Palace Denies Spanish News Claims of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton's Coma and Danger Post-Surgery

In a startling turn of events, a Spanish news show and journalist Concha Calleja broadcasted false claims concerning Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. The distorted news suggested that the princess was in a coma and in grave danger following her abdominal surgery. These claims included assertions that Kate had been intubated and put in an induced coma due to post-operative complications

Palace Refutes Claims

These unfounded claims were met with strong refutation from the palace. Labeling them as 'total nonsense,' palace officials asserted that no attempt had been made by the Spanish news outlet to verify these facts with the royal household.

The Spanish journalist, Concha Calleja, claimed to have obtained the information confidentially from a royal aide. However, the palace has also denied these claims, stating that no off-the-record conversations took place with Calleja.

Princess of Wales Returns Home

Contrary to the fabricated story, the Princess of Wales returned home after a two-week hospital stay following her surgery. Palace officials reported that Kate was 'making good progress' and her return to official duties will be decided based on medical advice.

King Charles in Good Spirits

Additionally, King Charles, who also underwent prostate surgery, has been spotted leaving the hospital in good spirits. Both Kate and Charles received immense support from their spouses during their hospital stays.

The palace expressed its gratitude for the well wishes and the care provided by The London Clinic. Despite the false claims about Kate's health, the royal family continues to focus on recovery and well-being.