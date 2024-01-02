Pakistan’s Health Minister Calls for 2% of GDP to be Allocated to Health Sector Amid Vaccine Crisis

In an urgent plea for prioritizing public health, Dr. Nadeem Jan, the Caretaker Minister of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination in Islamabad, has proposed the allocation of two percent of Pakistan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to the health sector. This suggestion comes as an informed response to a calling attention notice by Senator Prof. Dr. Mehr Taj Roghani regarding the glaring lack of vaccines, notably the anti-diphtheria serum, in the country.

Resurgence of Diphtheria: A Public Health Crisis

The scarcity of crucial vaccines has been particularly severe in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leading to the tragic loss of young lives. The resurgence of diphtheria, a bacterial infection preventable through vaccination, paints a grim picture of the state of healthcare in the country. The anti-diphtheria serum, a life-saving vaccine, is alarmingly unavailable, triggering a public health crisis.

Health Sector Overlooked by Previous Governments

Dr. Jan emphasized that the health sector has been consistently neglected by all previous governments. A stark reminder of this is the current state of vaccine availability. He underscored the pressing need for the next government to prioritize health funding, advocating for at least a two percent GDP allocation to the sector.

Proposed Solution: Increase in GDP Allocation

The proposed increase in GDP allocation is seen as a necessary measure to address the systemic issues plaguing Pakistan’s health sector. The focus, Dr. Jan suggests, should be on resource generation and providing comprehensive guidelines to provinces, which are primarily responsible for vaccine provision and procurement. This increased funding could significantly improve the availability of vaccines and overall healthcare services, potentially saving countless lives.