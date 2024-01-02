en English
Education

Pakistan Must Prioritize Human Capital Development for Economic Growth

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:05 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:48 pm EST
Pakistan Must Prioritize Human Capital Development for Economic Growth

As the world evolves, nations are recognizing the importance of ‘human capital development’ as a vital component of economic growth and societal advancement. Prominent economist Julian Simon underscored the significance of investing in educated, skillful, and optimistic individuals who embrace freedom. They are the most valuable resource for societal progress and prosperity.

Pakistan’s Human Capital Dilemma

The 2023 Human Capital report by the World Bank raised serious concerns about Pakistan’s efforts in human capital development. The country’s disproportionately low expenditure on education (1.7% of GDP) and health (1.7% of GDP) has resulted in an alarming lack of quality education, high school dropout rates, and a considerable mortality rate among mothers and infants.

The report quoted the UNESCO figure of 22 million out-of-school children in Pakistan and the staggering number of deaths due to inadequate healthcare, with nearly 11,000 maternal and 260,000 infant deaths annually.

Human Development: The Key to Economic Reform

To instigate economic reforms and achieve sustainable development, Pakistan must prioritize human development. It should address the needs of its diverse population, from malnourished children to unemployed educated youth. This approach is vital for ensuring long-term economic growth and improving the overall well-being of its 240 million citizens.

The Government’s Response

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Solangi, acknowledged the issue of human trafficking in Pakistan, associating it with the country’s overall economic scenario. He stressed the need to strengthen the economy to dissuade people from resorting to dangerous means to seek life abroad. He also addressed other concerns raised by Senators, such as encroachments by the Islamabad Club and water supply problems in the federal capital.

The Interim Chief Minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has expressed the interim government’s commitment to training and employing the youth. The emphasis has been on human resource export initiatives and training programs for various sectors. The strategy to facilitate the export of skilled individuals abroad was also discussed.

By prioritizing human capital development, Pakistan can build an educated, healthy, and skilled population that positively contributes to the nation’s progress and prosperity.

Education Health Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

