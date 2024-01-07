en English
Aviation

Pakistan Intensifies Airport COVID-19 Screening Amid Omicron Subvariant Surge

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:22 am EST
Pakistan Intensifies Airport COVID-19 Screening Amid Omicron Subvariant Surge

In an effort to curb the spread of the rapidly evolving Omicron subvariant, Pakistani authorities, under the directives of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), have stepped up COVID-19 screening procedures for international passengers at airports. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced that two percent of passengers from each incoming international flight will be tested in accordance with the new guidelines. To further bolster safety measures, daily fumigation of passenger lounges has also been initiated.

Intensified Screening Measures

The decision to enhance screening measures comes in the wake of the global increase in COVID-19 cases, particularly those of the Omicron subvariant. The CAA is now committed to testing a portion of incoming passengers on all international flights, a move designed to identify and isolate potential cases at the earliest. Notably, the implementation of these screening procedures will be gradually rolled out at major airports across the country.

Support to Passengers

Border Health Services officials have been directed to provide comprehensive support to passengers amidst the stricter screening procedures. The primary aim is to ensure a fluid testing process while maintaining high standards of passenger comfort and cooperation. The resolute action taken by the Pakistani authorities aligns with global efforts to manage and mitigate the impact of the ongoing pandemic.

Omicron Subvariant: A Global Concern

The latest Omicron subvariant, XBB.1.5, described as being highly transmissible, has been causing concern worldwide. According to health officials, this variant accounted for over a quarter of COVID-19 cases in the US for a week in early January. Furthermore, last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a recommendation for mask-wearing on long-haul flights to curtail the spread of the subvariant.

In the face of this global challenge, Pakistan’s intensified screening measures at airports demonstrate a proactive approach in safeguarding public health. The move signifies the country’s commitment to vigilance and quick response in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aviation Health Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

