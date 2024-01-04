Pakistan Forms Technical Working Group for National Resuscitation Guidelines

In a significant stride towards self-reliance in the health sector, Pakistan’s Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHS,R&C) has established a technical working group to formulate national resuscitation guidelines and life support courses. This initiative, led by Dr. Arshad Taqi, a critical care specialist, is designed to equip medical personnel with the knowledge and skills necessary for cardiopulmonary arrest and cardiovascular emergencies.

National Initiative to Improve Emergency Response

The task force comprises distinguished members, including Prof. Shahzad Ali Khan, the Vice Chancellor of Health Services Academy. The move is a response to the country’s current reliance on foreign courses such as those offered by the American Heart Association, which incurs substantial costs. With the new guidelines, Pakistan aims to streamline emergency medical response with international recommendations, focusing on high-quality chest compressions, appropriate ventilations, and the early use of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs).

Standardization and Training

In addition to establishing the guidelines, the group will develop a program to train master trainers, instructors, and providers in standardized CPR practices to be implemented nationwide. This initiative underscores the commitment of the NHS,R&C to improve the country’s healthcare infrastructure and emergency response capabilities.

Other Health Initiatives in Pakistan

Meanwhile, CARE, a global humanitarian organization, is working on a project in Pishin, Pakistan, to provide training to health workers in primary health care management, COVID-19 prevention, and communicable and non-communicable diseases. The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) is also promoting the rights of persons with disabilities in the Asia Pacific region, including Pakistan, through a Decade-long initiative from 2023 to 2032.